    Kriti Sanon teases fans by dropping hints about special person with whom she'll share her birthday; know DEETS

    Kriti Sanon is a shining example of an actress who made a successful career being an outsider. From Heropanti to Mimi, she has grown from strength to strength while steadily expanding her horizons. 
     

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    Kriti Sanon is a shining example of an actress who made a successful career being an outsider. From Heropanti to Mimi, she has grown from strength to strength while steadily expanding her horizons. The actresses took to her instagram today to announce that something is brewing and we are eagerly anticipating what she has in store for her fans. She posted a video of herself and captioned it saying “I'm gonna be sharing my birthday with someone special! 🥹I've kept this secret from you guys for too long! It's been a year and I can't wait for you all to see what I've been working on.Any Guesses?? #StayTunedP.S. the hint is in the caption of my last 2 posts🤪😉” 

    A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

    Over the years Kriti has shown her potential as an actor and is now turning into an entrepreneur. She recently announced her own production house “Blue Butterfly Films”. Apart from bollywood, she also launched a fitness startup last year. The actress turned producer turned entrepreneur is not only working in the industry but is also spreading her expertise all around. 

    With Kritis upcoming birthday we cannot wait for what her new project could be. On the work front Kriti Sanon will be starring in her first film as a producer “Teen Patti”, “Ganpat” alongside Tiger Shroff and an untitled project opposite Shahid Kapoor.The actress recently went on a girls-only vacation with her sister Nupur Sanon and her stylist Sukriti Grover, and the photos are really delightful. The album includes everything, from airport pictures to flawless selfies. "Chaotic - Super Fun - Memorable," the Mimi singer said in the description of the photo. Vegas, thank you for a great weekend. From missed flights to phones left unattended in cabs to magic acts, pouts, butterflies, singing on the streets, and incredible nights.
    Check out Kriti Sanon's post right here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 3:29 PM IST
