AMMA general body meeting: 80 Malayalam actors miss the event, know WHY

Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), the Malayalam film industry association held their general body meeting this past Sunday. The event however had its shortcoming due to various artists, 80 of them to be precise, missed the meeting and were absent. This was not taken lightly and there were consequential events. By Mahalekshmi

The artists of the Malayalam industry who were present at the AMMA general body meeting for the year 2023 were astonished at the number of people who failed to turn up. Around 80 actors of the industry were missing from the event, though the date and time of the meeting were informed prior, claimed the organisers of the annual general meeting, which was held at Gokulam Convention Center in Kochi.

Even though the information was announced beforehand, the shooting of five films were carried out and the actors could not attend the meeting due to their commitment and shooting schedule. The 80 actors who did not attend had no choice but to opt out from the general meeting as their producers were not willing to let them off for the day. As a consequence, Producers’ Association president M Ranjith was contacted by AMMA president Mohanlal, expressing his disagreement with the fact that actors were not let off for just one day.

Six new members- Vijayan Karanthur, Binu Pappu, Salim Bhava, Sanju Sivaram, Sreeja Ravi and Nikhila Vimal; were invited into AMMA on Sunday, during the general body meet. Considering the past events involving the actor, the membership application of Sreenath Bhasi has been kept on hold from consideration as they await Non-objection certificate (NOC) from other film organisations. This was the aftermath of Sreenath Bhasi being banned from certain film organisations on disciplinary action. A part of this was also actor Shane Nigam, as the film houses reported that both the actors were unprofessional.

A new addition was the launch of a digital ID for all AMMA members, handed over by President Mohanlal to Mammootty. The meeting was attended by 290 members, with the female members being more in number. General Secretary of AMMA, Sri Evala Babu, presented the annual report and the monetary figures to Treasurer Siddhi. The next annual general body meeting has been announced and scheduled for June 30 next year.