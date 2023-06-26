Entertainment

Kriti Sanon to Akshay Kumar: 10 Actors who reduced their pay post flops

Take a look at the following actors who have cut down on remuneration after facing backlash and downfall at the box-office. By Mahalekshmi

Kriti Sanon

The actress has reportedly slashed her fees due to Adipurush. With backlash over her portrayal of Sita, Kriti has taken this measure.

Kartik Aaryan

It was reported that the actor had reduced his fee post the failure of Shehzaada, but later the news was declared false and a hoax.

Ranveer Singh

After his last outing in the Rohit Shetty film Cirkus, the actor has reduced his remuneration, though it has not been confirmed to be true.

Shahid Kapoor

The Bloody Daddy actor had charged around 35 crores for the film, has reduced his fee and there is doubt on what it was before.

Varun Dhawan

The Bhediya actor is on multiple projects but has reportedly reduced his fees and netizens say its because his films lack the flair.

Sidharth Malhotra

As the actor gears up to experiment with his talents, he has reportedly reduced his fees to engage in small but good films.

Tiger Shroff

It has been reported that the actor has reduced around 50 per cent of his pay after back-to-back flops at the box-office.

Janhvi Kapoor

The actress has been investing in unique choices of projects, but also wishes a box-office success, hence her decision to reduce pay.

Ayushmann Khurana

Once a successful actor, Khurana started to face failure at the box-office. After his appearance in Anek, he has reportedly slashed his fees.

Akshay Kumar

One of the most bankable actors in the industry, the Khiladi reduced his fee post several flops at the box-office.

