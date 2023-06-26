Kriti Sanon to Akshay Kumar: 10 Actors who reduced their pay post flops

Entertainment
Take a look at the following actors who have cut down on remuneration after facing backlash and downfall at the box-office. By Mahalekshmi
The actress has reportedly slashed her fees due to Adipurush. With backlash over her portrayal of Sita, Kriti has taken this measure.
It was reported that the actor had reduced his fee post the failure of Shehzaada, but later the news was declared false and a hoax.
After his last outing in the Rohit Shetty film Cirkus, the actor has reduced his remuneration, though it has not been confirmed to be true.
The Bloody Daddy actor had charged around 35 crores for the film, has reduced his fee and there is doubt on what it was before.
The Bhediya actor is on multiple projects but has reportedly reduced his fees and netizens say its because his films lack the flair.
As the actor gears up to experiment with his talents, he has reportedly reduced his fees to engage in small but good films.
It has been reported that the actor has reduced around 50 per cent of his pay after back-to-back flops at the box-office.
The actress has been investing in unique choices of projects, but also wishes a box-office success, hence her decision to reduce pay.
Once a successful actor, Khurana started to face failure at the box-office. After his appearance in Anek, he has reportedly slashed his fees.
One of the most bankable actors in the industry, the Khiladi reduced his fee post several flops at the box-office.