Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif:10 of Salman Khan's unlucky love

The forever Bachelor of Bollywood, Salman Khan has often talked about his failed love life. Take a look at a few of his past flames. By Mahalekshmi
Those were the times when Salman Khan used to date Bollywood divas. He was in love with the most beautiful woman in the world. But they parted ways due to claims of physical abuse.
This couple was sensational, but Khan himself admitted to not treating her right in the relationship. The video of this admittance has been doing the rounds.
When Elli Avram made her appearance on Bigg Boss, Salman Khan was extremely fond of her. His favouritism sparked dating rumours, though left unexplored.
This actress was launched in the industry as Aishwarya Rai's lookalike. The two have allegedly dated, with a picture of them getting cozy making the rounds.
This actress is reportedly Salman Khan's first girlfriednd and she has been slamming him for being an abuser in the relationship.
Though not from Bollywood, Faria's closeness with Salman in the early days did raise a few eyebrows and rumours of them dating started to fly.
This is probably the furthest any of his relationship ever went. They were supposedly engaged and were meant to get married but things fell apart.
Till date, news of their relationship stays intact. They have been linked together for almost a decade now, though things do seem unlikely.
The actress was linked with Khan post working on a film together. But later the news was said to be false and manufactured.