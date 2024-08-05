Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Amitabh Bachchan meets fans on Sunday morning with grandson Agastya Nanda; Video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

    Amitabh Bachchan delighted fans this Sunday by continuing his cherished tradition of greeting them, this time with his grandson, Agastya Nanda

    Amitabh Bachchan meets fans on Sunday morning with grandson Agastya Nanda; Video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 9:54 AM IST

    On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan continued his beloved weekend tradition of meeting fans, and this time, he was accompanied by his grandson, Agastya Nanda. In a heartwarming moment captured in videos shared online, Big B was greeted with his usual enthusiastic reception from the crowd. The excitement surged even more when he introduced Agastya to his admirers.

    In an Instagram video, Amitabh was seen inviting Agastya to join him and turned to the fans to introduce him as his grandson. With a beaming smile, he pointed out Agastya, who was dressed in white, and both shared a wave to the crowd from an elevated platform. The charming interaction quickly went viral online.

    Reflecting on his Sunday, Amitabh shared on his blog that the weather had been unpredictable with occasional sunshine amidst the rain. He noted spending time indoors catching up on various matters and enjoying a bit of rest. He mentioned the significance of the Indian athletic world’s progress and expressed his gratitude towards his enthusiastic fans, emphasizing their continued support and affection.

    In terms of his professional life, Amitabh has been actively filming for the new season of "Kaun Banega Crorepati." He recently praised the contestants for their bravery and resilience while on the show. On the cinematic front, he appeared in "Kalki 2898 AD" and is set to reprise his role in the sequel.

    Agastya Nanda, on the other hand, is gearing up for his upcoming film, "Ekkis," directed by Sriram Raghavan and featuring Dharmendra.

