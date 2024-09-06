Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Railways: Crucial rules to follow to avoid fines during your journey

    Traveling by train involves following specific rules. Penalties or incarceration may result from breaking these rules. Here are key rules to remember.
     

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 9:57 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

    Indian Railways operates one of the most extensive rail networks in the world, serving millions of passengers daily. While train travel is a convenient and popular mode of transportation, passengers need to follow specific rules and regulations to ensure a smooth and safe journey. Penalties or possibly jail time may follow for breaking these regulations. Here’s a summary of some key regulations to keep in mind:

    Traveling Without a Ticket: One of the most critical rules is to travel with a valid ticket. Passengers who are found traveling without a ticket can face serious consequences, including a fine of up to Rs 1,000 or imprisonment for up to six months. If you hold a ticket for one class but travel in a higher class, such as moving from a sleeper coach to an AC coach, you’ll need to pay the fare difference. Failure to do so may result in additional penalty charges.

    ID Card Requirement: For online ticket bookings, carrying a government-issued ID card is mandatory. If you fail to present your ID card when requested by the Train Ticket Examiner (TTE), you could be penalized.

    Alcohol Consumption: Consuming alcohol on trains is prohibited. If caught, you may face a fine of Rs 500 or even imprisonment for up to six months. Violators will be removed from the train.

    Emergency Chain: Pulling the emergency chain without a valid reason is a serious offense. According to Section 141 of the Indian Railways Act, this can lead to imprisonment for up to one year and/or a fine of up to Rs 1,000.

    Smoking: Smoking is not allowed on trains. A fine of Rs 200 may be imposed if you are caught smoking.

    Crossing Tracks: Crossing railway tracks is dangerous and illegal. If caught, you can be fined Rs 1,000 or face imprisonment.

    Following these guidelines helps preserve order and guarantees a safe travel experience for all. Always be mindful of the rules to avoid penalties and make your journey enjoyable.

