Business

Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced for Sept 6: Check city-wise rates

Petrol, diesel price in Delhi:

The petrol price in the city is Rs 94.72 per litre. Diesel price in the city is Rs 87.62 per litre.

Petrol, diesel price in Mumbai:

The petrol price in the city is Rs 103.44 per litre. Diesel price in the city is Rs 89.97 per litre.

Petrol, diesel price in Chennai:

Petrol price in the city is Rs 100.75 per litre. Diesel price in the city is Rs 92.34per litre.

Petrol, diesel price in Kolkata:

The petrol price in the city is Rs 104.95 per litre. Diesel price in the city is Rs 91.76 per litre.

Petrol, diesel price in Bengaluru:

The petrol price in the city is Rs 102.86 per litre. Diesel price in the city is Rs 88.94 per litre.

