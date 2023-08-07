Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    American rapper Lizzo looses over 2 Lakh Instagram followers amid sexual harassment allegations

    According to Social Blade, a statistics website, Lizzo has lost 2,19,570 Instagram followers since the lawsuit was filed on August 1.
     

    American rapper Lizzo looses over 2 Lakh Instagram followers amid sexual harassment allegations ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 7:07 PM IST

    After her former backup dancers accused her of sexual harassment, American rapper Lizzo found herself on the receiving end of the accusations. Numerous social media users appear to have backed off from expressing their support in the scandal, and her uncharacteristic decline in followers on social media speaks volumes about the same. Unfortunately, since three former backup dancers filed a lawsuit against her for allegedly forcing them to perform in sex shows and creating a hostile work environment, Lizzo's official Instagram account has lost close to 2,20,000 followers.The surprising lawsuit against the Grammy Award-winning star, Big Grrrl Big Touring, and dance captain Shirlene Quigley was reportedly filed by former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, according to news reports. This divided the fans.

    ALSO READ: Kushi: Get ready for the trailer starring Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu releasing on THIS date

    According to Social Blade, a statistics website, Lizzo has lost 2,19,570 Instagram followers since the lawsuit was filed on August 1. Before she reacted to the troubling allegations on Thursday, the singer of "About Damn Time" lost roughly 1,70,000 Instagram followers. Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, still has 13.3 million followers on her official account @lizzobeeating despite the legal dispute. 

    Ex-backup dancer Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez asserted in their lawsuit that Lizzo, 35, invited them on a night out that culminated in Amsterdam's red light district while they were there for a concert in February.  The region is well renowned for its nudity-filled clubs, taverns, sex theatre, and sex shops. "Things suddenly became out of control. According to the lawsuit, Lizzo "began urging cast members to take turns touching the naked performers, catching dildos thrown from the performers' vaginas, and eating bananas sticking out of the performers' vaginas.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

    Lizzo is known for her body-positive lyrics and unabashed self-love, so the allegations surrounding her rocked the globe to its core. She has also acknowledged that she occasionally must "make difficult decisions," but insisted that it was never her purpose to "make anyone uncomfortable." The 'Juice' singer finally spoke out about the shocking allegations in a long statement shared on social media on Thursday, labelling the claims "false" and "unbelievable." "These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," she continued, adding more detail. They have questioned my work ethic, integrity, and respectability. My character has been under fire," Lizzo said at the opening of her post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    ALSO READ: Vijay Raghavendra's last post with wife Spandana goes viral after her death; fans share condolences

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 7:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jailer Rajinikanths kind gesture left Jackie Shroff crying on the sets of Nelsons film ADC

    Jailer: Rajinikanth's kind gesture left Jackie Shroff crying on the sets of Nelson’s film

    Kusha Kapila shares deep note on painful days after announcing divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia ADC

    Kusha Kapila shares deep note on painful days after announcing divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia

    'The Time Machine' to 'A Wrinkle in Time': 7 best books about Time Travel MSW EAI

    'The Time Machine' to 'A Wrinkle in Time': 7 best books about Time Travel

    Jawan New poster OUT; 30 days to go for film's release ATG

    Jawan: New poster OUT; 30 days to go for film's release

    Taali Trailer OUT: Sushmita Sen wows fans with fierce avatar as transgender activist vma

    Taali Trailer OUT: Sushmita Sen wows fans with fierce avatar as transgender activist

    Recent Stories

    Independence Day 2023: How an engineering graduate won the hearts of food lovers in Bengaluru vkp

    Independence Day 2023: How an engineering graduate won the hearts of food lovers in Bengaluru

    Hair Care: 5 surprising advantages of Jojoba Oil daily vma eai

    Hair Care: 5 surprising advantages of Jojoba Oil daily

    Kartik Aarya, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora and other celebs spotted in the city ATG

    Kartik Aarya, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora and other celebs spotted in the city

    Manipur violence SC forms all women judicial committee 42 SITs to probe cases gcw

    Manipur violence: SC forms all-women judicial committee; 42 SITs to probe cases

    6 simple Yoga poses to keep your Heart healthy LMA

    6 simple Yoga poses to keep your Heart healthy

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon