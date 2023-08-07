Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Raghavendra's last post with wife Spandana goes viral after her death; fans share condolences

    Vijay Raghavendra's wife, Spandana Vijay Raghavendra, passed away on August 7 due to a heart attack. The Kannada actor's last post with his wife has gone viral, with eminent people and fans pouring condolence messages. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Vijay Raghavendra's last post with wife Spandana goes viral after her death; fans share condolences MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 4:40 PM IST

    Vijay Raghavendra's wife, Spandana Vijay Raghavendra, passed away on August 7 due to a heart attack. The couple, married since 2007 and parents to a son, shared a close bond. Fans mourned her loss by revisiting the actor's Instagram post featuring them together with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar Sir in July. The news of her demise has saddened many, and condolences have poured in for the Kannada star and his family during this difficult time.

    In the mentioned photo, Spandana and Vijay were seen standing on either side of the deputy CM and smiling for the cameras. Vijay had written in the caption, “An absolute honour meeting our Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Sri D.K.Shivakumar Sir."

    ALSO READ: Who was Sindhu? Tamil actress battling with breast cancer dies at 44 due to financial constraints

    Vijay hasn't commented on Spandana's death yet, but his brother Sri Murali met the media. Speaking about his sister-in-law's sudden demise, he broke down.

    Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also offered his condolences on Twitter. He tweeted in Kannada, "The news of the untimely death of famous Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana has come as a shock. I pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul. My condolences to the families of Vijaya Raghavendra and BK Shivaram who are saddened by the loss of Spandana."

    Spandana, hailing from Bangalore, was the daughter of decorated police officer BK Shivaram. She married actor Vijay Raghavendra in 2007 and they had a son named Shaurya. Tragically, she passed away just 19 days before their 16th wedding anniversary. Reports suggest she complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed. Spandana was also reportedly suffering from low blood pressure, a possible contributing factor to the cardiac arrest. The family is arranging to bring her body back to Bangalore for her final rites, after her passing just before her planned return to India.

    ALSO READ: Nepotism row hits Kerala State Film Awards 2022; plea filed in High Court

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 4:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Freelancer: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher to play lead roles; will release on September 1 ADC

    The Freelancer: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher to play lead roles; will release on September 1

    Kushi Get ready for the trailer starring Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu releasing on THIS date ATG

    Kushi: Get ready for the trailer starring Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu releasing on THIS date

    Who was Sindhu? Tamil actress battling with breast cancer dies at 44 due to financial constraints MSW

    Who was Sindhu? Tamil actress battling with breast cancer dies at 44 due to financial constraints

    Nepotism row hits Kerala State Film Awards 2022; plea filed in High Court anr

    Nepotism row hits Kerala State Film Awards 2022; plea filed in High Court

    Shilpa Shetty inspiring fans with her intense workout is 'Monday motivation' vibes vma

    Shilpa Shetty inspiring fans with her intense workout is 'Monday motivation' vibes

    Recent Stories

    Saudi Arabia to enforce USB-C as standard smartphone charger by 2025 anr

    Saudi Arabia to enforce USB-C as standard smartphone charger by 2025

    Independence Day 2023: Untold stories, debates surrounding India's national anthem AJR

    Independence Day: Untold stories surrounding India's national anthem

    Mahindra XUV 300 facelift to get panoramic sunroof Here is what you can expect gcw

    Mahindra XUV 300 facelift to get panoramic sunroof? Here's what you can expect

    Who is Neville Roy Singham, the man at the centre of Chinese propaganda funding?

    Who is Neville Roy Singham, the man at the centre of Chinese propaganda funding?

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her cleavage in an open black blazer vma

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her cleavage in an open black blazer

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon