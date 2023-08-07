Vijay Raghavendra's last post with wife Spandana goes viral after her death; fans share condolences

Vijay Raghavendra's wife, Spandana Vijay Raghavendra, passed away on August 7 due to a heart attack. The Kannada actor's last post with his wife has gone viral, with eminent people and fans pouring condolence messages. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Vijay Raghavendra's wife, Spandana Vijay Raghavendra, passed away on August 7 due to a heart attack. The couple, married since 2007 and parents to a son, shared a close bond. Fans mourned her loss by revisiting the actor's Instagram post featuring them together with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar Sir in July. The news of her demise has saddened many, and condolences have poured in for the Kannada star and his family during this difficult time.

In the mentioned photo, Spandana and Vijay were seen standing on either side of the deputy CM and smiling for the cameras. Vijay had written in the caption, “An absolute honour meeting our Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Sri D.K.Shivakumar Sir."

Vijay hasn't commented on Spandana's death yet, but his brother Sri Murali met the media. Speaking about his sister-in-law's sudden demise, he broke down.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also offered his condolences on Twitter. He tweeted in Kannada, "The news of the untimely death of famous Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana has come as a shock. I pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul. My condolences to the families of Vijaya Raghavendra and BK Shivaram who are saddened by the loss of Spandana."

Spandana, hailing from Bangalore, was the daughter of decorated police officer BK Shivaram. She married actor Vijay Raghavendra in 2007 and they had a son named Shaurya. Tragically, she passed away just 19 days before their 16th wedding anniversary. Reports suggest she complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed. Spandana was also reportedly suffering from low blood pressure, a possible contributing factor to the cardiac arrest. The family is arranging to bring her body back to Bangalore for her final rites, after her passing just before her planned return to India.

