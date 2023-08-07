Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kushi: Get ready for the trailer starring Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu releasing on THIS date

    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 2:53 PM IST

    The excitement surrounding the unveiling of 'Kushi' trailer has been steadily escalating since the release of its soul-stirring melodies. Treating the audience to glimpses of the mesmerizing chemistry between the highly sought-after pair, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the filmmakers are now poised to immerse the audience completely in the hues of love. The much-anticipated trailer is set to be unveiled on the 9th of August, in a grand launch event held in Hyderabad.

    Taking to their social media platforms, the creators of 'Kushi' shared an enchanting poster that not only announced the trailer release date but also captured the essence of the film's most coveted duo, Vijay and Samantha, radiating pure affection. The accompanying caption beautifully conveys, "Offering you a sneak peek into a world brimming with love, to deliver copious amounts of happiness."

    The impending trailer has been fervently awaited by the audience, and the filmmakers intend to elevate the anticipation by orchestrating an illustrious trailer launch ceremony. This grand event, slated to take place in Hyderabad, promises the presence of the film's cast and dedicated crew.

    Penned and helmed by the visionary Shiva Nirvana, 'Kushi' is a creation brought to life by Mythri Movie Makers. The motion picture features Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the lead pair. 'Kushi' is poised to grace cinema screens on the 1st of September, ushering in a wave of heartfelt emotions and captivating narratives.

