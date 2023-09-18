Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ameesha Patel shows off her most expensive bag; know price and details

    Ameesha Patel claimed that the most difficult bag to lay hands on is her Birkin, which costs a whopping Rs 70 lakh.
     

    Ameesha Patel shows off her most expensive bag; know price and details ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    During an interview with a news outlet, Ameesha Patel, who recently appeared with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2, gave her fans a sneak glimpse at her luxurious handbag collection. It's interesting to note that she started gathering handbags when she was 12 years old. She gave a sneak peek at her opulent collection during the event, with one handbag in particular grabbing the show. She joked that the cost of this particular bag could possibly be comparable to the cost of a home. 

    Also Read: Does Alia Bhatt's car gets mobbed by group of women

    Ameesha said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that she has an astonishing 16 Birkin bags in her collection, with one special bag fetching between Rs 60 and 70 lakh. Ameesha Patel described her magnificent Birkin in crocodile skin as the "Rolls-Royce of bags" and noted that there is a long waiting list to be able to get one. She proudly displayed her collection and said, "You can buy a house in place of this bag." The actress added that this specific handbag is considerably less expensive than the lavish diamond-encrusted bags that superstars like Victoria Beckham and Rihanna own.

    Ameesha Patel's collection of Birkins hardly scratches the surface of her love for expensive handbags. She joked that her bags were "just a drop in the ocean," implying that she has many more jewels in her collection that she opted not to share with the interviewer. Ameesha recalled how her interest in designer bags originally arose and discussed her first expensive bag, a Moschino-Louis Vuitton school bag that she owned when she was 12 or 13. From there, her passion for designer bags blossomed, and she was given her first Chanel bag as a birthday present when she was 16 years old.

    She also displayed a customised Goyard bag, another high-end accessory. The actress recalled how when they first saw it, her home staff called it a "sabzi ka thaila (vegetable bag)". She did mention that her version was a personalised design that took about 2-3 months to complete. After making her acting debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000, Ameesha Patel went on to have a breakout performance in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Although the actress hasn't been in many films recently, she did participate in Gadar 2, Anil Sharma's most recent film. The movie, which also starred Sunny Deol as the lead, made nearly Rs 500 crore at home theatres.

    Also Read: Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra lashes out furiously at paps for taking her video

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Know Shakeela's fee for her per week stay on Nagarjuna Akkineni's reality show RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Know Shakeela's fee for her per week stay on Nagarjuna Akkineni's reality show

    Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna: When and where to watch Aju Varghese starrer movie on OTT; Know details rkn

    Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna: When and where to watch Aju Varghese starrer movie on OTT; Know details

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Get into the celebrations with these grooving Bollywood songs ATG

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Get into the celebrations with these grooving Bollywood songs

    Video Swara Bhasker's baby shower with husband Fahad Ahmad and family RBA

    Video: Swara Bhasker's baby shower with husband Fahad Ahmad and family

    Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's PDA during music concert in Omaha goes viral; watch RBA

    Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's PDA during music concert in Omaha goes viral; watch

    Recent Stories

    When will Apple start making the latest iPhone 15 Plus in India gcw

    When will Apple start making the latest iPhone 15 Plus in India?

    Parliament special session: PM Modi kicks off discussion in Lok Sabha on day 1 AJR

    'Nostalgia and Inspiration': PM Modi's tribute to old Parliament building during special session

    Football LaLiga 2023/24: Carlo Ancelotti frustrated by Real Madrid's defensive woes osf

    LaLiga 2023/24: Carlo Ancelotti frustrated by Real Madrid's defensive woes

    Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Know Shakeela's fee for her per week stay on Nagarjuna Akkineni's reality show RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Know Shakeela's fee for her per week stay on Nagarjuna Akkineni's reality show

    iOS 17 to roll out today At what time will it release in India Check eligible devices features more gcw

    iOS 17 to roll out today: At what time will it release in India? Check eligible devices, features & more

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon