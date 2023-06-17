Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ameesha Patel evades cameras after Rs 3 crores-cheque bounce case hearing

    Ameesha Patel got accused of cheating producer Ajay Kumar Singh of Rs 3 crores in 2018. She also surrendered to the Ranchi court on Saturday. The actress is in the limelight for controversial reasons this time.

    First Published Jun 17, 2023, 5:34 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel enjoys a huge social media following. She became a household name with her debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai which also co-starred Hrithik Roshan.

    While she is all set to return to the big screens with the much-awaited Gadar 2. The Race 2 star and noted bollywood actress was clicked and spotted outside the Ranchi court covering her face on Saturday. She got accused of cheating businessman-producer Ajay Kumar Singh of Rs 3 crores. According to a published report by a reputed online entertainment portal, she surrendered to the court in the cheque-bouncing case.

    It was in 2018, that the actress had met with Singh during an event in Ranchi where she had convinced him to finance her movie ‘Desi Magic’ with Rs 2.5 crores. However, according to the publication’s report she and her business associate Krunal Goomer never completed shooting the project.

    They had promised the filmmaker that they would return his movie with an interest of Rs 50 lakhs. After persuasion from the complainant’s side, Ameesha handed him two cheques for Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 50 lakh respectively in October 2018.

    However, the cheques bounced which led the producer to take the legal route and file a complaint against Ameesha and her business partner Kunal. On Saturday morning, during the hearing, she surrendered herself in the Ranchi Civil Court and was granted conditional bail. She had been asked to physically appear before the court on June 21. Now a video of the actress leaving the court with a covered face is going viral on social media.

    Talking about the film, originally, it was announced in 2013. Directed by Mehul Atha, Desi Magic reportedly starred Zayed Khan, Ravi Kishan, Sahil Shroff, and Randhir Kapoor in pivotal roles alongside Ameesha, who would essay a double role in the movie. The movie to date had not seen the light of day.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2023, 5:39 PM IST
