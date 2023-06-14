Tiku Weds Sheru trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur win hearts with modern take on love

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tiku Weds Sheru trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur present an unconventional love story between two opposites. The film is Kangana Ranaut’s debut production and marks the debut of popular social media sensation Avneet Kaur into the Bollywood film industry.

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer upcoming romantic-comedy Tiku Weds Sheru also stars actor Avneet Kaur, who will be marking her Bollywood debut as the lead. On Wednesday, the makers dropped the trailer of the much-awaited film, backed by Kangana Ranaut.

    The trailer features Tiku and Sheru, two radical opposites who are different as chalk and cheese, they both end up getting married. Tiku sees her marriage as an opportunity to land in Mumbai and fulfil her big acting dream. Sheru, on the other hand, struggles for years in the industry. With witty and humorous one-liners, the film also highlights the struggles in life and promises to present a quirky love story.

    A day before the trailer release, Kangana shared her excitement for the project on social media. She took to Instagram and dropped a bunch of photos of herself to announce the trailer release date. Sharing the photos, she wrote in the caption, "Very excited for the trailer launch tomorrow... Tiku weds Sheru on 23rd June. Only on @primevideoin."

    Tiku Weds Sheru is the first project produced by Kangana under her production house, Manikarnika Films. It is directed and written by Sai Kabir. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur together for the first time. Both actors share a 27-year age gap between them. The first posters of the film had previously introduced Nawazuddin as Shiraz Khan Afghani aka Sheru. Avneet, on the other hand, will be seen as Tasleem Khan, alias Tiku in the film.

    Opening up on working with Kangana, Nawazuddin previously told a leading Bollywood portal, "Kangana bohot hi kamal ki film producer (she is a fantastic film producer). She was very engaged. From actors to technicians, everyone was happy with her production. If anyone had a problem, she would solve it. She used to take care of everything." Tiku Weds Sheru will premiere exclusively on Prime Video. The official release date from the makers is awaited.

