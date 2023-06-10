BTS Golden maknae Jungkook reveals details on his 'shyness,' Know details

BTS’ Jungkook, the beloved member of the globally renowned boy band, has captivated fans with his immense talent and infectious charm since his debut days. He has opened up on his shyness that has emerged from global fame and his journey in overcoming the same each day.

In an old interview with a globally eminent entertainment magazine in 2019, BTS star and global icon Jungkook spoke up on how his shyness emerged from unprecedented fame globally. Know more details here.

However, behind the charismatic and magnetic persona lies a shy individual who has often stumbled and struggled with the pressures of fame and large crowds.

Jungkook's fear of large crowds:

Known for his playful and naughty nature during childhood, Jungkook has admitted feeling daunted in front of large crowds. Despite his unparalleled success and idolising fanbase, the singer shared that his global fame has contributed to his shyness. In a 2019 interview with a globally prominent entertainment magazine, he described how the weight of his words and actions affecting people caused him to be careful and self-reflective. The pressure to meet the expectations of perfection constantly endangered him.

Jungkook's resolution to improve on his 'shyness':

However, Jungkook also voiced his resolution to grow and improve. He acknowledged his shy nature but reassured fans that he was working on becoming more comfortable in public settings. His commitment to personal growth is apparently visible as he desires to show his fans that he is evolving. Despite his shyness, BTS Jungkook fans relentlessly shower him with immense love and support.

Jungkook's efforts to connect with ARMYs frequently:

His interactions with them through online live sessions and updates about his daily life allow him to connect with his dedicated fanbase regularly. His loved ones and ARMY, the official fandom name for BTS fans, never fail to express their affection and admiration for the talented singer.

BTS Fest 2023 celebrations marking 10th anniversary:

As BTS celebrates their tenth anniversary, they reflect on their journey and express gratitude to their fans. Their latest song, "Take Two," exemplifies the second chapter of their musical path and serves as a heartfelt tribute to ARMY. In this track, BTS promises to continue their journey with each other alongside their loyal supporters, taking inspiration from the past and future moments they will share.

