    Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans reacted to her sexy dance number in Pushpa; watch

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is looking sizzling hot in the dance number that she has performed in Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. Fans who were watching the movie broke into a dance as soon as the song sequence played, turning the theatres looking like an absolute party place.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 18, 2021, 3:38 PM IST
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shown her sexy moves in the ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ song which has been burning the theatres ever since Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was released on Friday, December 17. The film has had a thunderous opening in the theatres across India and has reportedly earned Rs 40 crore at the box office on day one.

    While the film is being loved by Allu Arjun’s fans, there is one more thing that has dragged the audiences to the screens – Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dance number. The actress has shown some sexy moves in the song which has been receiving raving reviews from fans, is currently embroiled in controversy.

    It has been alleged that the song was written in a derogatory manner, portraying men only as lustful. A case has been filed in an Andhra Pradesh court seeking a ban on the song or a change in the lyrics.

    But the response of the fans to this song has been raging. Fans who went to see the movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ in the theatres have turned the theatres into nothing less than a party place. People stood up from their seats to dance to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song, making the scene look like a legit party of sorts. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared these videos of her fans on her social media account.

    Take a look at some of the videos here: 

    In ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, Allu Arjun plays the role of a truck driver who is involved in the smuggling of red sandalwood. Apart from this, Jegapathi Babu, Prakashraj, Harish Uthman, Kishore and many others have played important roles. The film has been released in five languages namely Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The music for the film is given by Devi Sri Prasad.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2021, 3:40 PM IST
    'Decoupled' Review: Netizens find R Madhavan, Surveen series ‘realistic and engaging’

    Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ beats his ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ at Day 1 box office collection; earns Rs 40 crore

    'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth, accused of rape, sexual assault; ‘Mr Big' rejects allegations

    Happy birthday Richa Chadha: Here's how she fell in love with Ali Fazal

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 ends today: Neena Gupta blames Amitabh Bachchan

