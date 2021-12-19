Pushpa star Allu Arjun on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's viral song 'Oo Antava' controversy

During a press meet in Chennai, Pushpa star Allu Arjun was asked about his opinion on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's viral song 'Oo Antava' controversy; here's what he said

'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava' from Pushpa, Allu Arjun's latest release is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first item song where she looked super bold in a plunging neckline blue blouse paired with a matching skirt. This song from Pushpa had courted controversy for portraying men as lustful people.



The song's lyrics written by Chandra Bose carry a bold message about how men generally look at women. As we know, there are a lot of talks going on social media over the lyrics of the Oo Antava song, the star Allu Arjun chose to shut down the backlash with this super reply.

During his recent interaction with the media in Chennai, Allu Arjun was asked about his opinion of the song surrounding controversy. It was reported that The Men's Association had filed a lawsuit against the makers in Andhra Pradesh and suggested a ban on the song video. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu chills with her pets on Sunday morning [Photos]

To shut the reporter who asked Allu about his view on the song, he said, "It's true. Whatever the song mention is actual. Many social media users trolled Samantha for her bold, blingy item number, but many just loved it.

Yesterday, Samantha shared a few visuals from theatres showing the masses dancing on Samantha's item song and enjoying. It is said that Samantha's song was removed due to copyright issues, to which Samantha was prompt to react to the celebratory video. "Missed the mass #ooAntavaOoooAntava," she had tweeted.