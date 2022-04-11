Alia Bhatt's '2 States' co-star Shiv Subramaniam passes away; read details

The week began in a depressing tone. Shiv Subramaniam, a well-known actor and award-winning screenwriter, died in Mumbai on April 10th. The 2 States actor, who was recognised for his commanding on-screen presence, appeared in a number of Hindi films.



While the actual reason for his death remains unknown, filmmaker Hansal Mehta issued a message on social media. The statement also contained information about the funeral, scheduled to take place in the city on Monday morning.

The statement announcing Shiv Subramaniam's departure stated, "With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form - our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam. Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally."

Shiv Subramaniam was most recently seen with Sanya Malhotra in the Netflix family drama Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Another of his most remarkable recent roles was in 2 States, where he played Alia Bhatt's onscreen father. As a dementia patient in Tu Hai Mera Sunday, his performance was likewise highly appreciated and acclaimed.

Shiv Subramaniam was a well-known scriptwriter in addition to his acting career. He frequently collaborated with filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and he co-wrote the screenplays for films such as Parinda, 1942 A Love Story, and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi with Sudhir Mishra.

Rest In Peace, Shiv Kumar Subramaniam.

