    KGF Chapter 2: Here's how much Yash aka 'Rocky' will make from the movie, reportedly

    If rumours are to be believed, Yash will not only get a 100 per cent fee hike but also a cut on profit –both amounting to a whopping sum of money.

    KGF Chapter 2 Here is how much Yash aka Rocky will make from the movie reportedly drb
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    With only a few days left for the film to release, KGF Chapter 2 star, Yash, is all geared up for the massive response that has been anticipated around his film. Being one of the most anticipated films of the year, the sequel of KGF is certain to draw the crowds in numbers to the theatre. And as ‘Rocky Bhai’ is all set to return to the silver screen by the end of this week, here is an interesting piece of information that possibly reveals the amount of money Yash will reportedly be making from this film.

    KFG: Chapter 1 was initially created in Kannada before it went on to become a Pan-India blockbuster. With its sequel, Yash is all set to break the records as the film is slated for a theatrical release across India on Friday, April 14.

    ALSO READ: KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    It was Yash’s swag as ‘Rocky Bhai’ that was successful in dragging the crowd to the theatres. And the same swag is also responsible for the hype that has been created around the release of KGF: Chapter 2.

    ALSO READ: KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt opens up on acting after cancer treatment

    If media reports are to be believed that Yash made some Rs 15 crore as his remuneration from KGF: Chapter 1 which also included the profit share. The latest reports, in terms of the sequel, suggest that Yash has been offered a 100 per cent hike (meaning Rs 30 crore) as well as a cut in the profit that the film is anticipated to make from the theatrical business.

    Well, if these reports are to be true then that clearly is a lot of money coming Yash’s way! Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 will also feature Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The film will be released alongside Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Beast’ which will be released on Thursday, April 13, a day before Yash’s film’s release. Both the Pan-India films will have a big clash at the box office.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
