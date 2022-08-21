Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt reveals who handles her money; and it's not Ranbir Kapoor

    Alia Bhatt discloses how much she was paid for her debut film, Student Of The Year, and what she did with it. She also reveals who handles her money.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2022, 9:41 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt made her dream debut in Bollywood with Student Of The Year, and she hasn't looked back. Alia, who auditioned for the character of 'Shanaya,' was paid 15 lakh rupees for her debut film and went directly to her mother, handing her the cheque and telling her, "mom, you handle the money." In an interview, the actress confessed that her mother, Soni Razdon, still controls her money and never looks into where her money is going.

    Alia Bhatt is regarded as one of Bollywood's most brilliant actresses. The actress began her career at a young age and has given some of the greatest performances in films such as Dear Zindagi, Gully Boy, Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 2 States, Kapoor & Sons, Raazi, and many more.

    Alia Bhatt's debut film didn't impress critics and the audience. Hence, no one ever predicted that she would become one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. Highway, her second film with Imtiaz Ali, demonstrated her acting abilities, and she has subsequently acquitted herself in every role imaginable. She really embraces her persona and leaves the audience speechless.

    Alia also claims that her CA, also a family friend, is very stressed and urges her to spend money and have fun. She stated that she is not a big spender and does not invest. "My mother does everything, and they keep me updated on where the money is invested," she continued. Alia also said that she purchased her first automobile when she was 19 and her first home when she was 22.

    Meanwhile, Alia's next films include Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Jee Le Zara. Heart Of Stone will also be her Hollywood debut.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2022, 9:41 AM IST
