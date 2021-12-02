'Akhanda' Review: Netizens go gaga over Nandamuri Balakrishna's performance; call it 'Blockbuster'

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-anticipated film, Akhanda is out for public. Akhanda is Balakrishna's third film with director Boyapati Srinu hence fans have high expectations from the movie.

Today is a big day in the south film industry, especially in Mollywood (Malayalam film industry) and Tollywood (Telugu film industry), because two big films hit the theatres worldwide today. One is Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-anticipated film, Akhanda and the other one is Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, directed by non-other than Priyadarshan.

Talking about Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda, the film was released overseas last night and shown in many cinemas in Telugu states. Many people have already watched Akhanda and have shared their opinions and reviews on social media. The audience had high expectations since this is the third movie Boyapati Srinu (Director) joined hands with Telugu superstar Balakrishna.

Posting their views on Twitter on the action film, social media users say that the film was Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 'one-man' show. Many applauded the actor for giving a worth a watch flick after the Covid 19 lockdown.

After reading social media reviews, It looks like Akhanda has a familiar story, but notwithstanding that, it is a high-on drama. Lauding Boyapati Srinu's efforts, many said that the director had done a great job when it comes to portraying roles in the film. Action film movie lovers enjoyed the film.

In the film, Balakrishna plays a double role, while Pragya Jaiswal is in the female lead. Besides them, the film also features Poorna, Meka Srikanth, Jagapathi Babu, Saikumar, and Subbaraju in pivotal roles. Dwarka Creations bankrolled the film and S. Thaman has scored the music.

The reviews began pouring on social media, and Akhanda is being termed as an out-and-out 'Balayya' venture. Read some tweets below.