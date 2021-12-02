Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham audiance review: Mohanlal, Priyadarshan have created history, say fans

Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham featuring Mollywood superstars Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Kannada actor Arjun Sarja and Keerthy Suresh, and others have hit the big screens today. Here's what audience have to say about the film

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's period drama Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is out, and people are going gaga over the actors' performances in the film. Besides Mohanlal, Priyadarshan’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham also features Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Mollywood lady superstar Manju Warrier and National award winner Keerthy Suresh, Arjun Sarja and many others. The film was slated to release in March 2020, but all thanks to the pandemic Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham got postponed repeatedly.

Today, finally the film hit the big screens. It is said that this Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is one of the most expensive Malayalam films till now. And after a long time, the theatres have witnessed massive crowds. According to Mohanlal, the movie has made Rs 100 crore before its theatrical release this week. “The first Indian movie to enter the 100 crore club worldwide through reservations alone,” read a statement by Mohanlal on Twitter.

Social media users and Mohanlal's fans have also taken to Twitter and wrote their reviews by calling Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham a cult classic, masterpiece and comparing it to Prabhas' Baahubali, etc.

A Twitter user called it the grand film produced in Kerala. The user tweeted, “Undoubtedly The BIGGEST Ever Film Which Kerala Produced Yet ! Never gonna happen this kinda visual treat in next 5yrs in M'wood Interval Block Still Sticking In My Mind Lalettan Intro #MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham #Marakkar #Mohanlal.”

Another said, "Marakkar is definitely not as bad as what those haters says. Yes, screenplay is average. But the two war scenes itself is worth your penny. Such quality making and VFX. Probably the best ever in Indian cinema. And as makers said, film is high on emotional side."

In the film, Mohanlal is seen in the role of a naval chief named Kunjali Marakkar IV. The movie also has Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan and Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal in key roles. Even before the release, at the 67th National Film Awards, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham won three awards- Best Feature Film, Best Costume Design and Best Special Effects. Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, also known as Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. Marakkar has a massive release dubbed in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.