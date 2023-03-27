Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Bhojpuri actress' Instagram Live hours before her death goes viral

Akanksha Dubey death: Bhojpuri actress sobbed during Instagram Live hours before suicide. Akanksha went live on Instagram before she allegedly ended her life.

A video of late Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey crying inconsolably went viral on social media hours after the news of her death surfaced. According to rumours, Akanksha went live on Instagram before reportedly taking her own life.

According to authorities, Akanksha was discovered dead in a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath on Sunday (March 26). Authorities believe the model-turned-actor committed suicide, but no suicide note has been found Many Twitter users uploaded a portion of the video in which Akanksha appears to be weeping and hiding her mouth.

The late actress travelled to Varanasi to film a film and stayed in a hotel near the Sarnath police station. When she did not leave her room until late in the morning, the hotel employees, at the request of her coworkers, unlocked the gate to her room using a master key.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police of Varanasi said to a new agency, "The prima facie report suggests it might be a case of suicide. But we have to wait for the post-mortem report to be sure of the cause of the death."

Akanksha had a large fan base on Instagram, and her reel videos were quite popular. According to reports, the actor rose to prominence quickly. She rose to notoriety as one of Uttar Pradesh's most well-known performers.

In addition to Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (Bhopuri), and Veeron ke Veer, the late actress appeared in other regional films. Rani Chatterjee, Vinay Anand, and Aamrapali Dubey, among others, expressed their sympathies on social media.

Trigger warning: This report contains a description of self-harm.