Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is set to host the popular crime series Crime Patrol, having already shot 15 episodes. Actor Rajesh Tailang has also joined the upcoming season, with more details awaiting confirmation.

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is reportedly set to host the popular crime series Crime Patrol. According to a source close to the development, the actor has already shot 15 episodes for the upcoming season. However, his continuation will depend on audience response and TRP numbers.

Ajay Devgn Shoots 15 Episodes

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the source revealed that Ajay has currently completed shooting for 15 episodes. Whether he will host the remaining episodes will reportedly be decided after assessing the audience's reaction and the show's ratings.

“Ajay Devgn has currently shot for 15 episodes. Whether he will continue with the rest of the series depends upon the audience's reaction and the numbers,” the source said.

Actor Rajesh Tailang has also reportedly been roped in to host additional episodes of the upcoming season. However, the final number of episodes he will host remains undecided and will depend on how Ajay's episodes are received by viewers.

Ajay's Cryptic Video Sparked Curiosity

The development comes shortly after Ajay shared a cryptic video on social media, hinting that he had a shocking revelation to make. Although he did not directly mention Crime Patrol, his statement immediately sparked speculation among fans.

“Sometimes, there are things that bother us from the inside. And today, there is a truth before us that I am stunned by. I will bring it to you soon,” Ajay said in the video.

Ajay To Bring A New Star Presence

Ajay's reported association with Crime Patrol marks a new chapter for the long-running crime franchise. Actor Anup Soni remains one of the most recognisable faces associated with the show, having hosted it for several years and becoming synonymous with its distinctive presentation.