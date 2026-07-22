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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn Film Nears Rs 180 Crore Worldwide
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 continued its impressive run at the box office on Day 12 with a healthy jump in collections. Despite fresh competition in cinemas, the comedy entertainer remains a crowd
Dhamaal 4 Shows Strong Hold on Day 12
Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 maintained a steady pace at the Indian box office during its second week. According to industry estimates, the comedy entertainer earned Rs 4 crore net on Day 12, registering a 23.1 percent increase over Monday's Rs 3.25 crore. The film managed to sustain audience interest even after the arrival of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which has occupied several premium screens across the country.
With this latest collection, Dhamaal 4 has reached an India net total of Rs 131.75 crore. Its domestic gross now stands at Rs 156.80 crore, while the worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 179.10 crore after adding Rs 0.40 crore from overseas markets on Tuesday.
Second Week Performance Keeps Momentum Alive
The film opened with Rs 14 crore before witnessing a remarkable jump over its first weekend. It collected Rs 22.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 28.50 crore on Sunday, making it one of the strongest openings in the franchise. Although collections slowed during weekdays, the film maintained a consistent run and wrapped up its first week with Rs 96 crore in India net collections.
The second weekend gave the film another boost, collecting Rs 5.50 crore on Friday, Rs 10.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.75 crore on Sunday. Even after the expected Monday dip, Tuesday's growth indicates that the film continues to enjoy stable audience support. It is now moving towards the Rs 135-140 crore India net milestone.
Star-Studded Comedy Continues Franchise Legacy
Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the latest installment in the popular comedy franchise that began in 2007. The film follows a hilarious treasure hunt filled with misunderstandings, over-the-top action, and comic chaos that has become the trademark of the series.
The ensemble cast includes Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Anjali Anand. The combination of familiar characters, family-friendly humour and franchise nostalgia has helped the film maintain a strong theatrical run.
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