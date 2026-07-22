Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 maintained a steady pace at the Indian box office during its second week. According to industry estimates, the comedy entertainer earned Rs 4 crore net on Day 12, registering a 23.1 percent increase over Monday's Rs 3.25 crore. The film managed to sustain audience interest even after the arrival of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which has occupied several premium screens across the country.

With this latest collection, Dhamaal 4 has reached an India net total of Rs 131.75 crore. Its domestic gross now stands at Rs 156.80 crore, while the worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 179.10 crore after adding Rs 0.40 crore from overseas markets on Tuesday.