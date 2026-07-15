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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn Film Tops Rs 115 Crore Worldwide Gross
Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 continued its impressive box office run, earning Rs 9.50 crore on Day 5. The comedy entertainer has now crossed Rs 115 crore worldwide gross despite the expected weekday slowdown.
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Update
Indra Kumar's comedy film Dhamaal 4 continues its strong run at the box office. After a blockbuster opening weekend, the film's collections dipped during the weekdays but showed a slight recovery on its fifth day. The film has earned over Rs 83 crore net in India, while its worldwide gross has crossed Rs 115 crore. Its next major box office test will be Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which releases on July 17.
How much did Dhamaal 4 collect on Day 5?
According to box office tracker Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 earned an estimated Rs 9.50 crore net in India on its fifth day. This marks an 8.6% increase compared to its fourth-day collection of Rs 8.75 crore. On Tuesday, the film was screened in 11,077 shows across the country.
With this, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 83.25 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 99.44 crore.
How much has Dhamaal 4 earned worldwide?
On Day 5, the film added an estimated Rs 1.50 crore to its overseas gross, taking its total overseas earnings to Rs 16 crore. Combining its domestic and international collections, Dhamaal 4 has now grossed Rs 115.44 crore worldwide, crossing the Rs 100 crore worldwide milestone within just five days of release.
Note: The original text incorrectly referred to Rs 1.50 crore as "$1.5 billion" and Rs 115.44 crore as "$1.15 billion." These dollar conversions are incorrect and should be removed unless you are using actual USD figures.
Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office collection (India net)
Day 1: Rs 14.00 crore
Day 2: Rs 22.50 crore
Day 3: Rs 28.50 crore
Day 4: Rs 8.75 crore
Day 5: Rs 9.50 crore
Total India net collection: Rs 83.25 crore
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