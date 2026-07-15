According to box office tracker Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 earned an estimated Rs 9.50 crore net in India on its fifth day. This marks an 8.6% increase compared to its fourth-day collection of Rs 8.75 crore. On Tuesday, the film was screened in 11,077 shows across the country.

With this, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 83.25 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 99.44 crore.