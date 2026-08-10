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Inside Nupur, Stebin Ben’s Cosy Mumbai Home That Comes With Sea Views And A Music Room (PHOTOS)
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben have given a glimpse inside their beautiful Mumbai home. From a green entrance and sea-facing views to a tiny balcony pool and Stebin’s music room, the apartment is full of personal touches
Inside Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben’s Sea-Facing Mumbai Home With A Private Pool And Music Room
Celebrity homes often reveal as much about their owners as their public appearances. Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s Mumbai apartment is a good example. The couple recently offered a glimpse inside their home, showcasing a space that feels stylish without being overly formal.
Their home, featured in a video shared by Curly Tales on YouTube, is located in an exclusive sea-facing building that reportedly has just seven private apartments. The property is also said to be home to several well-known names from the entertainment and sports worlds, including MS Dhoni, Neha Dhupia and Guru Randhawa.
But beyond its location, it is the interiors that make Nupur and Stebin’s home stand out. From a greenery-filled balcony to a dedicated music room, the apartment has several details that reflect the couple’s lifestyle.
A Sea-Facing Home With A Striking Green Entrance
The first thing that catches attention is the home’s entrance. A deep green door, detailed with an ornate black grille and glass panels, gives the space a distinctive look. It has a slightly classic feel while still fitting into the home’s otherwise contemporary aesthetic.
The living room is bright and spacious, with large glass windows allowing plenty of natural light to enter. The expansive windows also open up the view outside, making the city and surroundings feel like an extension of the interiors.
A large brown and beige sofa takes up much of the living area, while a TV unit sits against one of the walls. The room also features a staircase leading to the upper level. Instead of filling the space with too many decorative pieces, the couple appear to have kept the overall look comfortable and uncluttered.
The result is a living room that feels lived-in rather than like a showroom.
The Balcony Has Its Own Little Pool And Plenty Of Greenery
One of the most eye-catching features of the apartment is undoubtedly the balcony.
The outdoor space comes with a small blue-tiled pool, surrounded by plants and greenery. While it may not be a large swimming pool, the little setup gives the balcony the feel of a private urban retreat.
There is also a dining corner with a round table and cane chairs. Black-and-white flooring adds some character to the space, while the glass railing keeps the balcony looking open and airy.
With plants placed around the edges, the balcony becomes one of the cosiest areas of the house. It is easy to imagine it being used for a quiet breakfast, an evening coffee or simply some downtime while taking in the views.
The kitchen, meanwhile, has a completely different personality. Light blue cabinets, white countertops and warm lighting give the space a soft and calming appearance. A large island sits in the middle and provides additional workspace, while the ample storage keeps everything looking organised.
The dining area brings in warmer tones. A wooden dining table is paired with green chairs and a striped sofa. Two chandeliers hang above the table, while artwork and subtle lighting give the room a more intimate feel.
Stebin Ben Has A Dedicated Music Room
Considering Stebin Ben’s career as a singer, it is perhaps no surprise that music has its own space inside the home.
The apartment features a dedicated music room where Stebin can work on his craft. The walls are decorated with framed music posters, records and photographs, giving the room a distinctly personal feel.
A keyboard, guitar, speakers and recording equipment are also part of the setup. Unlike some of the more polished areas of the home, this room feels particularly connected to Stebin’s profession and creative side.
It is also one of the details that makes the apartment feel genuinely personal. Rather than simply being a luxurious celebrity home, the space appears to have been designed around the couple’s everyday lives and interests.
Overall, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s Mumbai home manages to combine luxury with a warm, lived-in feel. The sea-facing setting certainly adds to its appeal, but it is the smaller details that make the apartment interesting — from the greenery-filled balcony and little pool to the cosy dining space and Stebin’s music room.
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