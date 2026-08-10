Celebrity homes often reveal as much about their owners as their public appearances. Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s Mumbai apartment is a good example. The couple recently offered a glimpse inside their home, showcasing a space that feels stylish without being overly formal.

Their home, featured in a video shared by Curly Tales on YouTube, is located in an exclusive sea-facing building that reportedly has just seven private apartments. The property is also said to be home to several well-known names from the entertainment and sports worlds, including MS Dhoni, Neha Dhupia and Guru Randhawa.

But beyond its location, it is the interiors that make Nupur and Stebin’s home stand out. From a greenery-filled balcony to a dedicated music room, the apartment has several details that reflect the couple’s lifestyle.

A Sea-Facing Home With A Striking Green Entrance

The first thing that catches attention is the home’s entrance. A deep green door, detailed with an ornate black grille and glass panels, gives the space a distinctive look. It has a slightly classic feel while still fitting into the home’s otherwise contemporary aesthetic.

The living room is bright and spacious, with large glass windows allowing plenty of natural light to enter. The expansive windows also open up the view outside, making the city and surroundings feel like an extension of the interiors.

A large brown and beige sofa takes up much of the living area, while a TV unit sits against one of the walls. The room also features a staircase leading to the upper level. Instead of filling the space with too many decorative pieces, the couple appear to have kept the overall look comfortable and uncluttered.

The result is a living room that feels lived-in rather than like a showroom.