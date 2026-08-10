Govinda has seemingly addressed wife Sunita Ahuja’s past infidelity claims with a cryptic ‘mithai ki dukaan’ remark, sparking speculation about whether the actor was indirectly responding to allegations surrounding their marriage.

Actor Govinda has seemingly addressed the long-standing speculation surrounding his marriage to Sunita Ahuja, making a cryptic comment about relationships, innocence and staying faithful. His remarks come after Sunita has publicly spoken about alleged infidelity in their marriage.

In an interview with ANI, Govinda reflected on how innocent he considered himself during the early years of his life. Recalling that phase, the actor said he remained “so innocent” until the age of 34 that he sometimes feels embarrassed thinking about it.

Govinda then made a striking analogy while discussing the idea of being surrounded by temptation but remaining untouched by it.

“Aap mithai ki dukan mein reh kar aap bhookhe nikle toh kya dukhad hai,” he said, which roughly translates to, “If you stay in a sweet shop but still come out hungry, then that is very sad.”

The remark has caught attention as Sunita has previously made claims about Govinda having several affairs during their marriage. While Govinda did not directly name or accuse anyone in the statement, his words have led to speculation about whether he was indirectly responding to those allegations.

Govinda Talks About Sunita’s Public Comments

Govinda also addressed Sunita’s tendency to speak publicly about their personal life. According to the actor, she has been receiving considerable attention since she began discussing aspects of their relationship.

He suggested that there are certain things within a marriage that remain unspoken and cannot always be expressed in words. Govinda further questioned whether someone needs to criticise their own family in order to gain attention or achieve success.

The actor also appeared to take a relatively understanding view of Sunita’s comments. He said that she often begins by praising someone before making a criticism and described this approach as something that still reflects love.

Govinda And Sunita Ahuja’s Marriage

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987, although they kept their relationship private for some time. The couple reportedly chose to keep their marriage a secret until the birth of their daughter, Tina, in 1989.

They later welcomed their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, in 1997. Despite periodically making headlines over their personal lives, Govinda and Sunita have remained together for nearly four decades.