Farhan Akhtar celebrated 25 years of his directorial debut 'Dil Chahta Hai' with a nostalgic post. The 2001 film starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna. Farhan also announced 'Excel Origins' to support young filmmakers.

Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut ''Dil Chahta Hai' completed 25 years on Monday. Sharing film's poster on Instagram, Farhan wrote, "Can't believe it's been 25 years.. Akash, Sameer and Sid don't look like they've aged a day!!!! Heart filled with gratitude to you, the audience, for keeping it alive and still relevant. Big hug."

'Dil Chahta Ha', written and directed by Farhan Akhtar, featured Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. It was released in 2001.

The Bollywood comedy-drama was praised for its compelling storyline, strong performances, and memorable music. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Primarily shot in urban locations across Australia and Mumbai, the film resonated more with urban audiences than rural ones. It explores the journey of three best friends as they navigate love, friendship, and the challenges of life after graduation.

Excel Entertainment Launches 'Excel Origins'

Notably, earlier on Monday, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani announced the launch of 'Excel Origins' through their social media posts, marking a new chapter in Excel Entertainment's commitment to discovering and supporting emerging storytellers.

The initiative will focus on "filmmakers under 30, identifying young directors and writers with distinctive voices and giving them the platform, resources and creative freedom to bring original ideas to life."

Excel Origins will look for stories that challenge convention, across genres, formats and new cinematic worlds, while also creating opportunities for emerging actors and creative talent. (ANI)