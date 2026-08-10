Playback singer AR Ameen, son of music maestro AR Rahman, sustained minor injuries in a car accident in Chennai's Guindy area on Monday morning. The 23-year-old artist and a friend were treated and discharged, while police have initiated a probe into the collision. Ameen has carved a niche for himself in music following his father's footsteps.

Monday, August 10, saw playback singer AR Ameen - son of music maestro AR Rahman involved in a car accident in Chennai. The incident, just after 3:30 AM, left the 23-year-old artist with minor injuries. Paramedics rushed him and a friend, also in the vehicle, to Kauvery Hospital. Doctors treated them for minor injuries, then discharged both, confirming non-life-threatening conditions.

AR Ameen Meets With An Accident

Just after 3:30 AM, near the Olympia Tech Park signal in Guindy, the collision happened. Ameen's luxury Porsche hit a commercial cab. The impact injured individuals in both vehicles. A passenger in the cab also sustained injuries. Paramedics transported this individual to Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital for treatment, then discharged them. Again, no life-threatening injuries were reported. Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing swiftly took up the case.

Who is AR Ameen?

Born Allah Rakha Ameen on January 6, 2003, the 23-year-old artist carves out his identity in the music industry. As the son of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and Saira Banu, Ameen carries a musical legacy. His playback singing journey began in 2015. He sang the spiritual track Maula Wa Sallim in the film O Kadhal Kanmani. His father composed the music for that film, a poignant start to his career.

Ameen lent his vocal talent to several projects. He sang Mard Maratha from Sachin: A Billion Dreams, and Pullinangal from the sci-fi film 2.0. More recently, Ameen showcased his range in the independent track Bheegi Bheegi. He collaborated with Jasleen Royal, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur. This release also coincided with the launch of Rooh Records a new joint venture established by his father, AR Rahman, in partnership with Warner Music India. Ameen also performs frequently on global stages, often alongside his father.

Career Milestones and Net Worth

His artistry shows his versatility; Ameen sings in several Indian languages. Radio Mirchi honored his talent in 2016, awarding him the Young Playback Singer award. Beyond singing, Ameen maintains a strong online presence. His Instagram account, for example, boasts over 450,000 followers, showing his connection with a broad audience.

While his musical career flourishes, precise details regarding AR Ameen's individual net worth remain undisclosed, typical for many public figures in India. As the artist recovers, the investigation continues to be the focus. Police await further details on the Chennai accident probe. Authorities continue to examine all circumstances of the collision involving the young singer.