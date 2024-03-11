Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya shares pictures from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding, gives peek into private jet

Rajinikanth and his family attended a 3-day pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Aishwarya Rajinikanth has now given a glimpse of the event.

Gujarat's Jamnagar recently became the center of attention as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted their lavish three-day pre-wedding bash. Among the illustrious guests was the legendary Rajinikanth, accompanied by his wife Latha Rajinikanth, and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Aishwarya later took to social media to share glimpses of their extravagant trip.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's social media post

In a heartfelt post, Aishwarya expressed gratitude towards their hosts, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, for the magical experience they had at the pre-wedding celebrations. The post featured pictures capturing various moments, from their arrival in a private jet to the Maha Aarti ceremony on the final day.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth also touched upon Rajinikanth's special cameo role in a recent film and addressed criticism surrounding her directorial venture, 'Lal Salaam.' She explained the challenges of accommodating a superstar like Rajinikanth in the film's narrative and responded to feedback about the film's non-linear storytelling.

'Lal Salaam'

'Lal Salaam' revolves around the intertwining lives of two cricketers, portrayed by Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, with notable appearances by Rajinikanth and former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The film's technical team included renowned composer A. R. Rahman and editor Pravin Baaskar, with production by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions.