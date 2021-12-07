  • Facebook
    Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap: Movie makes a solid opening weekend at Rs 13.52 crores

    Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's movie Tadap has already made their fans crazy. The film has done really well at the box office and has already proven to be a great hit.

    Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap: Movie makes a solid opening weekend at Rs 13.52 crores
    Author
    Siddhi Chatterjee
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 7:00 AM IST
    Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's movie Tadap has impressed their fans. It looks like the movie has become a hit with a grand opening weekend at the box office. Sajid Nadiadwala launched Suniel Shetty's son just a few days back with his film, which has already proven to be a great hit.

    As per reports, the movie made Rs 4 crores on the first day. It made Rs 4.12 crores on its second day and Rs. 5.35 crores on the third day. The total box office collection is Rs 13.52 crores over the weekend, especially knowing the fact that it is not a good time for the theatres. The story's plot is amazing and treats the audience with an intense relationship based story. One should not miss this exceptional story because of Pritam's music, which is one of the major highlights.

    A trade source had given a media statement saying that the film had shown a great response than expected during the COVID-19 pandemic. Especially after movies like Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Satyamev Jayate 2 didn't manage to do well, Tadap had achieved the impossible.  

    The source also added that the movie spoke volumes of the debutant, Ahan Shetty to rake in numbers like these with his first film. If the film had been released at a normal time, it definitely would have earned twice as much, seeing the kind of reaction it has got even now. Also read: Tadap screening: Disha Patani, Abhishek Bachchan and more attend screening of Ahan Shetty's debut movie

    Earlier, during an exclusive interview with Asianet News, the director Milan Luthria opened up about what attracted him to make a remake and why he cast Ahan and Tara in the lead roles. "Ahan is an actor who is very intense and emotional. That's the character Ishana. He is a very instinctive actor. He does not think too much. He responds quickly to what the director wants to do. Tara is someone who was not portrayed as well as she could be. She had not been given enough screen space. I found her to be a revelation, a very powerful performer", the director said. Also read:Tadap Twitter review: Fans compare Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's film to Kabir Singh

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 7:00 AM IST
