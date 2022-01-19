After Rashmika Mandanna, now Vijay Deverakonda hikes his fee for Liger; read this

Latest reports say that Vijay Deverakonda has allegedly charged Rs 20 crore for Liger. He has double the fee that he got for Dear Comrade.

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is all set for his upcoming film Liger with Ananya Panday, which also marks his Bollywood debut. The film is made by Puri Jagannadh and will be a sports drama, where Vijay will be seen playing a Kickboxer. The film is jointly financed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Besides Vijay and Ananaya, Liger has Ramya Krishnan, Makarand Deshpande and Ronit Roy playing central roles. The film also features world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.

The movie is being made in many Indian languages like Hindi and Telugu and will also be released in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam dubbed versions and is slated to hit the theatres worldwide on August 25.

According to reports, Vijay Deverakonda has charged Rs 20 crore for Liger. It is just double the amount he had got for Dear Comrade. Just like her Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna is doing for the second part of Pushpa.

Yes, Rashmika Mandanna has allegedly raised her remuneration for the film's second part, Pushpa: The Rule. For the first part, Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika reportedly gave Rs 2 crore and has allegedly demanded Rs 3 crore for Pushpa -The Rule.

It is said that the makers of Pushpa are ready to pay Rashmika what she requires, and if this news is reliable, then she will be getting the highest fee in her career.

Talking about Vijay Deverakonda, the actor has emerged as a popular young actor in the Telugu film industry. He is also very active on Instagram sharing his life with fans and followers. Recently, Vijay shared his pet Storm's video where he was seen travelling on a private plane.

Vijay captioned the video, “This Gentleman’s first plane ride.” Vijay was seen making Storm comfortable as he looked stressed while travelling on the flight.

