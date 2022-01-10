Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna on cloud nine; did actress demand for hike fee? Read this

Latest reports suggest that Rashmika Mandanna has raised her remuneration for the second part of Pushpa: The Rule post the success of Pushpa: The Rise.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, also called the national crush Rashmika Mandanna, is flying high with her latest movie Pushpa: The Rise. Critics and audiences loved Rashmika's performance in the film Pushpa. Many social media users have appreciated and praised the actress for her non-glamorous avatar in the film.

According to the latest news, Rashmika Mandanna has allegedly raised her remuneration for the film's second part, Pushpa: The Rule. If the above reports are to be believed, then Rashmika has required an enormous amount from the makers of Pushpa for the second part. For the first part, Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika reportedly given Rs 2 crore And now, has allegedly demanded Rs 3 crore for Pushpa -The Rule.

It is said that the makers of Pushpa are ready to pay Rashmika what she demanded, and if this news is trustworthy, then the actress will be getting the highest fee in her career.

Also Read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa crosses 300 crores at Worldwide Box Office; check out its deleted scene from the film

On the work front, Rashmika will be soon seen in Bollywood films like Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Beena Gupta. Rashmika will also be seen in Pushpa 2, Adavallu Meeku Joharlu with Sharwanand.

Talking about Pushpa: The Rise, the film features Allu Arjun as Pushpa, who is an underdog who rises in the world of sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar wrote and directed the movie and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.

Also Read: Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans reacted to her sexy dance number in Pushpa; watch

The film has emerged as one of the biggest hit movies of 2021 with running above Rs 300 crore at the worldwide Box Office. Not just that, Pushpa's Hindi version has surprisingly earned more than Rs 72 crore till now. The movie's second part is likely to hit the theatres by the end of this year.