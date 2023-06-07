Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush: Prabhas spills beans on his wedding plans, will he wed in Tirupati? Know details here

    At the Adipurush pre-release function in Tirupati, Prabhas' supporters made fun of him. He was requested to provide an update on his marriage.

    Currently, Prabhas is among the most eligible bachelors in Indian film. At the pre-release ceremony for Adipurush, the actor's admirers took the chance to inquire about his marriage because, at 43, he has yet to discover his true love. Fans of Prabhas shouted "pelli, pelli" as he entered the stage. Telugu uses the word "pelli" to refer to marriage. When his admirers questioned Prabhas about his marriage, he responded in the funniest way possible. At the Adipurush pre-release function in Tirupati, Prabhas took the stage. His supporters cheered him the loudest and urged him to provide an update on his marriage.

    The actor responded saying: 'What? Marriage? I will get married in Tirupati whenever that happens." After the release of Radhe Shyam, Prabhas spoke with a reputable media outlet and discussed how his fans had been worried about his impending nuptials. I don't get annoyed when people inquire about my marriage, he responded. I recognise that it's motivated by worry. It's a very reasonable and typical query. I would be anxious too if I were in their shoes. 

    PROFESSIONAL FRONT: Prabhas is awaiting the release of Adipurush in the workplace. Additionally, he is now working on Project K by Nag Ashwin, Salaar by Prashanth Neel, Raja Deluxe by Maruthi, and Spirit by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. 

