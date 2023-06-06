Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Taylor Swift broken up with 1975 frontman Matty Healy after 'casual' romance?

    After whirlwind romantic rendezvous with 1975 band frontman Matty Healy, Taylor Swift and the latter have broken up. Scroll down to know more details about the same.

    Has Taylor Swift broken up with 1975 frontman Matty Healy after 'casual' romance? vma
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

    TaA source close to Grammy-award-winning singer Taylor Swift in her quote to a reputed global entertainment portal said, "She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved."

    Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's love story is at an end. The Grammy winner and the 1975 frontman have split. According to a leading global entertainment outlet, a source close to Taylor Swift has said, "She had fun with him, but it was always casual," a source told the outlet. "They are no longer romantically involved."

    The two, who never publicly confirmed their relationship, had quite the whirlwind romance. They were first spotted out together in early May. They were out and about at several New York venues together, reportedly holding hands and kissing.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

    On one occasion, Swift and Healy got spotted at the recording studio, the Electric Lady Studios with the singing icon Taylor Swift's pals and collaborators Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley, Kendrick Lamar, and Florence Welch.

    The 1975 singer was also notably on hand at several Swift's Eras Tour stops in Nashville and Philadelphia, even joining opening act Phoebe Bridgers on stage at one point. Pictures from fans in attendance later showed Healy hanging out with longtime Swift besties Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid and spending time with her father, Scott.

    This brief romance was not the first time the two have got romantically linked. This rumoured couple first sparked dating rumours in 2014, but Healy later denied it.

    Just before the news of the breakup dropped Monday, Swift announced that her next re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), will feature six bonus vault tracks, including "Electric Touch" featuring Fall Out Boy and "Castles Crumbling" featuring Paramore's Hayley Williams. Other vault tracks from Speak Now (Taylor's Version) include "When Emma Falls in Love," "I Can See You," "Foolish One," and "Timeless."

    The singer-songwriter is set to release the album on July 7, in the middle of the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, which wraps up in August before she takes the show to international venues later this year. Healy and the 1975 band frontman are also currently on tour through September.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
