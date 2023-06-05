Rakul Preet Singh bikini photos: Actress looks sizzling in colourful beach attires (PICTURES)

Rakul Preet Singh looks breathtaking in colourful beach attires with bikinis, bralettes, swimsuits and much more.

Rakul Preet Singh, who won the hearts of fans with brilliant performances in the OTT film Chhatriwali, is a fashionista. She is elevating the fashion game with her vibrant beach attires, which have gone viral.

Rakul was seen donning a sizzling orange bodycon dress, having side cut-outs. She looks sensational and stunning in this beach attire on the Maldivian vacation.

Rakul Preet Singh has captured our attention in this sizzling beach bum avatar. She is channelling her fashionista in this hot red plunging neckline bikini with red short shorts and a red open jacket to complete her look.

Rakul Preet Singh looks sizzling and was a sight to behold in this neon-yellow two-piece bikini, having unique golden straps.

