Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Actress Dalljiet Kaur accuses ex-husband Nikhil Patel of 'cruelty' files FIR

    Dalljiet Kaur allegedly filed a FIR against her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel on August 02 at Mumbai's Agripada police station.

    Actress Dalljiet Kaur accuses ex-husband Nikhil Patel of 'cruelty' files FIR RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 4, 2024, 1:01 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 4, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

    Dalljiet Kaur allegedly filed a FIR against her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel on August 02 at Mumbai's Agripada police station. The FIR was lodged under Sections 85 and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This implies that Dilljiet has charged Nikhil with cruelty and criminal breach of trust. Interestingly, Nikhil Patel, who usually lives in Kenya, is currently in India. He came to Mumbai on Friday and was photographed at the airport with his supposed girlfriend. Dalljiet Kaur has taken legal action against her spouse on previous occasions. In June of this year, the actress filed a lawsuit against Nikhil in Nairobi City Court and was granted a stay order to prohibit Patel from evicting her or her kid from their Kenyan house.

    Also read: Do you know Ranvir Shorey's Bigg Boss OTT 3 earnings were more than the show's winning amount of Rs 25 lakh?

    Before this, Nikhil issued a legal notice to the actress, accusing her of harassment. According to ETimes, Patel stated that Dalljiet Kaur's social media posts accusing him of an extramarital affair violated the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act of 2000 (India), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act of 2012 (India).

    Dalljiet Kaur married Nikhil Patel on March 10, 2023, in front of family and close friends. Nikhil Patel allegedly sent a legal letter following Kaur's recent Instagram posts, accusing him of having an extramarital affair. Nikhil Patel also acknowledged their split in a statement. He also responded to Kaur's charges that he was unfaithful. Rumours of Dalljiet and Nikhil's split first appeared in February of this year, ten months after their wedding. This began when Dalljiet deleted all of her wedding photos from Instagram and removed the surname 'Patel' from her name. This was Dalljiet's second marriage; she previously married Shalin Bhanot, but they split up in 2015 when she accused him of domestic violence.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Do you know Ranvir Shorey's Bigg Boss OTT 3 earnings were more than the show's winning amount of Rs 25 lakh? RKK

    Do you know Ranvir Shorey's Bigg Boss OTT 3 earnings were more than the show's winning amount of Rs 25 lakh?

    Devara Janhvi Kapoor shares photo of delicious meal from sets; movie set to release on THIS date ATG

    Devara: Janhvi Kapoor shares photo of delicious meal from sets; movie set to release on THIS date

    Sibi Malayil opens up about Mammootty's prowess in emotional scenes, says he breaks down when actor cries dmn

    Sibi Malayil opens up about Mammootty's prowess in emotional scenes, says he breaks down when actor cries

    IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack teaser OUT: Vijay Verma, Naseeruddin Shah starrer movie to release on THIS date ATG

    IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack teaser OUT: Vijay Verma, Naseeruddin Shah starrer movie to release on THIS date

    Deadpool and Wolverine box office Day 8: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film smashes all latest Bollywood releases RBA

    Deadpool & Wolverine box office Day 8: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film smashes all new Bollywood releases

    Recent Stories

    football Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick not entirely impressed despite 2-1 friendly win scr

    Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick not entirely impressed despite 2-1 friendly win

    Madhya Pradesh: few children dead, several injured after temple wall collapses in Sagar gcw

    Madhya Pradesh: 9 children dead, several injured after temple wall collapses in Sagar

    Kamala Harris' husband ADMITS he cheated on 1st wife after bombshell report he impregnated nanny Report gcw

    Kamala Harris' husband ADMITS he cheated on 1st wife with child's teacher: Report

    Indian origin CEO of US startup vows 'free visas' for all if Neeraj Chopra wins GOLD at Paris Olympics 2024 snt

    Indian-origin CEO of US startup vows 'free visas' for all if Neeraj Chopra wins GOLD at Paris Olympics 2024

    Friendship Day 2024: Lessons to learn from Krishna-Sudama's friendship anr

    Friendship Day 2024: Lessons to learn from Krishna-Sudama's friendship

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon