Actor Dileep destroyed 12 WhatsApp chats in murder conspiracy case: Crime Branch

Sensational details are emerging with regard to the alleged destruction of evidence by Malayalam actor Dileep in connection with the murder conspiracy audio clip case.

Sources told Asianet News that Dileep allegedly tried to sabotage the case pertaining to the conspiracy to assassinate the investigating officers in the actress' case. Sources claimed that 12 WhatsApp chats on one of the phones of the actor were completely destroyed.

According to the crime branch, chats to 12 different numbers between 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm on January 30 had been destroyed. The High Court had on January 31 ordered the phones to be handed over. The messages that were supposed to be evidence were allegedly destroyed a day before the phones were handed over. The Crime Branch has sought the help of the Forensic Science Lab to recover the lost chats. The forensic report is expected to be received by the Crime Branch within two days.

The Crime Branch had earlier found a mirror copy of the destroyed evidence on mobile phones in a lab in Mumbai. Critical documents were found during a lab test. The data on the phone was copied to another hard disk from Lab System India Limited in Mumbai. Each file was examined and the evidence destroyed.

The police team has also collected the forensic examination report of the phones prepared by the lab itself. The phones were sent to the lab by courier from Kochi. Receipt was also received from the lab.

The crime branch also found that Dileep's lawyer was allegedly introduced to the lab in Mumbai by a Malayalee living in Mumbai named Vincent. Vincent, a former Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, is accused in a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Speaking to Asianet News, Vincent admitted that he had gone to a lab in Mumbai with Dileep's lawyers to buy phones.

Dileep has thus far maintained that the investigation carried by Crime Branch officers was highly tainted, biased, partisan and meaningless.

This Crime Branch had registered the case against the actor on January 9 based on a complaint filed by an investigating officer after a purported audio clip of Dileep was telecast by a television channel. In the audio clip, the actor is reportedly heard conspiring to attack the official probing the actress's assault case.

