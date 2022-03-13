Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor Dileep destroyed 12 WhatsApp chats in murder conspiracy case: Crime Branch

    Sensational details are emerging with regard to the alleged destruction of evidence by Malayalam actor Dileep in connection with the murder conspiracy audio clip case

    Malayalam actor Dileep destroyed 12 WhatsApp chats murder conspiracy case Kerala Crime Branch
    Author
    Asianet Newsable English
    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Mar 13, 2022, 1:32 PM IST

    Sensational details are emerging with regard to the alleged destruction of evidence by Malayalam actor Dileep in connection with the murder conspiracy audio clip case.

    Sources told Asianet News that Dileep allegedly tried to sabotage the case pertaining to the conspiracy to assassinate the investigating officers in the actress' case. Sources claimed that 12 WhatsApp chats on one of the phones of the actor were completely destroyed. 

    Also Read: Kerala actress speaks about 'sexual assault case'

    According to the crime branch, chats to 12 different numbers between 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm on January 30 had been destroyed. The High Court had on January 31 ordered the phones to be handed over. The messages that were supposed to be evidence were allegedly destroyed a day before the phones were handed over. The Crime Branch has sought the help of the Forensic Science Lab to recover the lost chats. The forensic report is expected to be received by the Crime Branch within two days.

    The Crime Branch had earlier found a mirror copy of the destroyed evidence on mobile phones in a lab in Mumbai. Critical documents were found during a lab test. The data on the phone was copied to another hard disk from Lab System India Limited in Mumbai. Each file was examined and the evidence destroyed. 

    The police team has also collected the forensic examination report of the phones prepared by the lab itself. The phones were sent to the lab by courier from Kochi. Receipt was also received from the lab.

    The crime branch also found that Dileep's lawyer was allegedly introduced to the lab in Mumbai by a Malayalee living in Mumbai named Vincent. Vincent, a former Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, is accused in a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Speaking to Asianet News, Vincent admitted that he had gone to a lab in Mumbai with Dileep's lawyers to buy phones. 

    Dileep has thus far maintained that the investigation carried by Crime Branch officers was highly tainted, biased, partisan and meaningless. 

    This Crime Branch had registered the case against the actor on January 9 based on a complaint filed by an investigating officer after a purported audio clip of Dileep was telecast by a television channel. In the audio clip, the actor is reportedly heard conspiring to attack the official probing the actress's assault case.

    Also Read: Sexual Assault case: Setback for Dileep, Kerala HC dumps actor's plea

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2022, 1:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Union Minister Narayan Rane's sons booked for linking Sharad Pawar to Dawood Ibrahim - ADT

    Union Minister Narayan Rane's sons booked for linking Sharad Pawar to Dawood Ibrahim

    Hotel in Kerala charges Rs 100 for 'Sambar'; locks up tourists when questioned

    Hotel in Kerala charges Rs 100 for 'Sambar'; locks up tourists when questioned

    Lowest in 40 years: Congress slams Modi govt over EPF rate cut - ADT

    'Lowest in 40 years': Congress slams Modi govt over EPF rate cut

    Here why Paytm founder was arrested by Delhi Police - ADT

    Here's why Paytm founder was arrested by Delhi Police

    BJP slams KTR threat to cut water and power to army cantonment secunderabad

    'Only tyrants do such things': BJP on KTR's threat to cut water and power to army cantonment

    Recent Stories

    Union Minister Narayan Rane's sons booked for linking Sharad Pawar to Dawood Ibrahim - ADT

    Union Minister Narayan Rane's sons booked for linking Sharad Pawar to Dawood Ibrahim

    Fukrey 3 Pulkit Samrat begins shooting shares photos from the set drb

    Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat begins shooting; shares photos from the set

    Hotel in Kerala charges Rs 100 for 'Sambar'; locks up tourists when questioned

    Hotel in Kerala charges Rs 100 for 'Sambar'; locks up tourists when questioned

    football cristiano Ronaldo fires 807th goal A look at 10 highest goalscorers in football history

    Ronaldo fires 807th goal: A look at 10 highest goalscorers in football history

    Lowest in 40 years: Congress slams Modi govt over EPF rate cut - ADT

    'Lowest in 40 years': Congress slams Modi govt over EPF rate cut

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    ITBP personnel snow Kabaddi 12500 feet himalayas

    Ever played Kabaddi in the snow at 12,500 feet? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games - Owen Coyle on KBFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games? - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Semi-final 1), Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Sahal Abdul Samad goal gives KBFC upper hand vs JFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Semi-final 1): Sahal goal gives KBFC upper hand vs JFC

    Video Icon