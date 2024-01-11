Actor Yash takes break from TOXIC movie shooting, flies to Goa after tragic death of fans on his birthday

Kannada actor Yash pauses the "TOXIC" shoot, flies to Goa after four fans' tragic death on his birthday. Three died while setting up a cutout, and another collided with a police jeep. Yash, deeply affected, halted movie production, choosing to be with family. This marks a sad recurrence, as in 2019, a fan set himself on fire on Yash's birthday, prompting the actor to rethink fan celebrations.

Kannada actor Yash has decided to pause the shooting of his upcoming movie "TOXIC" and has flown to Goa following the tragic death of four of his fans on his birthday.The star, who often expresses his deep affection for his fanbase, is profoundly pained by the untimely demise of these dedicated supporters. Yash, who should have been celebrating his birthday joyfully, has found himself in tears as the loss of his fans weighs heavily on his mind.

The unfortunate incident occurred when three fans lost their lives while attempting to build a cutout for Yash's birthday celebration. Another fan, Naveen, tragically collided with a police jeep while chasing Yash's car and succumbed to his injuries.



In response to the tragedy, Yash, out of sheer grief, has decided to halt the shooting of "TOXIC." The actor was expected to resume shooting of the movie. However, he has now flown to Goa with his family. Sources state that the movie shooting is likely to resume shooting in February.



This isn't the first time Yash has faced unfortunate incidents on his birthday. In 2019, a fan named Ravi Raghuram from Dasarahalli, Bengaluru, set himself on fire after being unable to meet the actor on his birthday. Yash had previously expressed his reservations about celebrating his birthday with fans after this incident.