Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Actor Yash takes break from TOXIC movie shooting, flies to Goa after tragic death of fans on his birthday

    Kannada actor Yash pauses the "TOXIC" shoot, flies to Goa after four fans' tragic death on his birthday. Three died while setting up a cutout, and another collided with a police jeep. Yash, deeply affected, halted movie production, choosing to be with family. This marks a sad recurrence, as in 2019, a fan set himself on fire on Yash's birthday, prompting the actor to rethink fan celebrations.

    Actor Yash takes break from TOXIC movie shooting, flies to Goa after tragic death of fans on his birthday vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 9:49 AM IST

    Kannada actor Yash has decided to pause the shooting of his upcoming movie "TOXIC" and has flown to Goa following the tragic death of four of his fans on his birthday.The star, who often expresses his deep affection for his fanbase, is profoundly pained by the untimely demise of these dedicated supporters. Yash, who should have been celebrating his birthday joyfully, has found himself in tears as the loss of his fans weighs heavily on his mind.

    The unfortunate incident occurred when three fans lost their lives while attempting to build a cutout for Yash's birthday celebration. Another fan, Naveen, tragically collided with a police jeep while chasing Yash's car and succumbed to his injuries. 

    Gadag SP debunks rumors: Nikhil's fatal bike collision not linked to actor Yash's convoy

    In response to the tragedy, Yash, out of sheer grief, has decided to halt the shooting of "TOXIC." The actor was expected to resume shooting of the movie. However, he has now flown to Goa with his family. Sources state that the movie shooting is likely to resume shooting in February. 

    This isn't the first time Yash has faced unfortunate incidents on his birthday. In 2019, a fan named Ravi Raghuram from Dasarahalli, Bengaluru, set himself on fire after being unable to meet the actor on his birthday. Yash had previously expressed his reservations about celebrating his birthday with fans after this incident.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 9:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu starrer to be submitted for Oscars? Here's what we know ATG

    'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu starrer to be submitted for Oscars? Here's what we know

    Shah Rukh Khan requests Mani Ratnam for a film says, 'I will dance on top of a plane on Chhaiya Chhaiya' RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan requests Mani Ratnam for a film says, 'I will dance on top of a plane on Chhaiya Chhaiya'

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi shares cryptic post; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi shares cryptic post; Read on

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan brought 6 major allegations against Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she revealed ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan brought 6 major allegations against Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she revealed

    Koffee With Karan 8: Zeenat Aman wants Deepika Padukone to play Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram 2; Read more ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Zeenat Aman wants Deepika Padukone to play Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram 2; Read more

    Recent Stories

    Kerala CM inaugurates first phase of Taurus Embassy Techzone at Technopark rkn

    Kerala CM inaugurates first phase of Taurus Embassy Techzone at Technopark

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu starrer to be submitted for Oscars? Here's what we know ATG

    'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu starrer to be submitted for Oscars? Here's what we know

    Shah Rukh Khan requests Mani Ratnam for a film says, 'I will dance on top of a plane on Chhaiya Chhaiya' RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan requests Mani Ratnam for a film says, 'I will dance on top of a plane on Chhaiya Chhaiya'

    NYC court tells Biden administration to reply to plea by Indian charged with plot to kill Khalistani terrorist

    NYC court tells Biden administration to reply to plea by Indian charged with plot to kill Khalistani terrorist

    Karnataka: Minor girl studying in 9th std gives birth to child at Chikkaballapur vkp

    Karnataka: Minor girl studying in 9th std gives birth to child at Chikkaballapur

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon