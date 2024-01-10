Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gadag SP debunks rumors: Nikhil's fatal bike collision not linked to actor Yash's convoy

    On actor Yash's birthday, the celebrations took a sombre tone as three young men from Surangi village in Lakshmeshwar taluk of Gadag district lost their lives tragically while attempting to erect a banner for the beloved star. Amidst the grief, a series of rumours surrounding the circumstances of a separate accident involving a young man named Nikhil further added to the confusion.
     

    Gadag SP debunks rumors: Nikhil's fatal bike collision not linked to actor Yash's convoy
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

    The initial speculation suggested that Nikhil's bike collided with the escort vehicle of actor Yash while returning to Hubli after visiting Surangi village. However, SP Nemagowdar clarified that this information was inaccurate. Nikhil's unfortunate accident occurred when his bike collided with a police jeep on duty, not with any vehicle from Yash's convoy.
    Also Read: Bengaluru police arrest 9, including foreigner, for online prostitution

    During a press briefing, SP Nemagowdar stated, "Any vehicle that was part of Yash's convoy was not the cause of Nikhil's accident." He further explained that Yash himself admitted the victim to BIM's hospital and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. The accident transpired when Nikhil's bike collided head-on with a police jeep that was on duty but was not part of Yash's escort convoy.
    Importantly, the police dispelled the rumour that the accident happened while Nikhil was allegedly chasing Yash's car. 

    SP Nemagowdar emphasised that, due to the presence of police vehicles behind Yash's car, no one could have given chase.
    It is important to note that actor Yash was not on duty when the tragic incident occurred. The police jeep involved in the collision was returning to headquarters after completing other assigned tasks.
     

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru police arrest 9, including foreigner, for online prostitution vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest 9, including foreigner, for online prostitution

    Hanuman Jayanti clash: 10 suspects arrested in Bengaluru for auto driver's murder vkp

    Hanuman Jayanti clash: 10 suspects arrested in Bengaluru for auto driver’s murder

    Karnataka: Price lists to be displayed in Kannada from today at petrol bunks vkp

    Karnataka: Price lists to be displayed in Kannada from today at petrol bunks

    Bengaluru: Peenya flyover to undergo load testing; check traffic advisory and alternative routes

    Bengaluru: Peenya flyover to undergo load testing; check traffic advisory and alternative routes

    'Positive intent': Karnataka minister Hebbalkar explains Belagavi remarks amid uproar

    'Positive intent': Karnataka minister Hebbalkar explains Belagavi remarks amid uproar

    Recent Stories

    Autopsy reveals shocking details on how Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's son was killed

    Autopsy reveals shocking details on how Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's son was killed

    Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's mother claims Ankita Lokhande using Sushant Singh Rajput's name for 'sympathy' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's mother claims Ankita Lokhande using Sushant Singh Rajput's name for 'sympathy'

    Legendary singer Dr K J Yesudas turns 84: Music world pours wishes for Ganagandharvan rkn

    Legendary singer Dr K J Yesudas turns 84: Music world pours wishes for Ganagandharvan

    Charminar Express derails at Nampally railway station, some injuries reported

    BREAKING: Charminar Express derails at Nampally railway station, some injuries reported

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: Djokovic to Sinner, here are the top contenders for the men's singles title osf

    Australian Open 2024: Djokovic to Sinner, here are the top contenders for the men's singles title

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon