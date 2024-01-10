Gadag SP debunks rumors: Nikhil's fatal bike collision not linked to actor Yash's convoy

On actor Yash's birthday, the celebrations took a sombre tone as three young men from Surangi village in Lakshmeshwar taluk of Gadag district lost their lives tragically while attempting to erect a banner for the beloved star. Amidst the grief, a series of rumours surrounding the circumstances of a separate accident involving a young man named Nikhil further added to the confusion.

The initial speculation suggested that Nikhil's bike collided with the escort vehicle of actor Yash while returning to Hubli after visiting Surangi village. However, SP Nemagowdar clarified that this information was inaccurate. Nikhil's unfortunate accident occurred when his bike collided with a police jeep on duty, not with any vehicle from Yash's convoy.

During a press briefing, SP Nemagowdar stated, "Any vehicle that was part of Yash's convoy was not the cause of Nikhil's accident." He further explained that Yash himself admitted the victim to BIM's hospital and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. The accident transpired when Nikhil's bike collided head-on with a police jeep that was on duty but was not part of Yash's escort convoy.

Importantly, the police dispelled the rumour that the accident happened while Nikhil was allegedly chasing Yash's car.

SP Nemagowdar emphasised that, due to the presence of police vehicles behind Yash's car, no one could have given chase.

It is important to note that actor Yash was not on duty when the tragic incident occurred. The police jeep involved in the collision was returning to headquarters after completing other assigned tasks.

