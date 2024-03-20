Abraham Ozler: Malayalam crime thriller starring Jayaram starts streaming on THIS platform

Abraham Ozler is presently available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada, with English subtitles. The movie was released in January 2024 and received huge responses from the audiences.

Abraham Ozler is presently available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada, with English subtitles. Malayalam megastar Mammootty had a lengthy appearance in Abraham Ozler. This is an excellent opportunity for those who missed seeing the film in cinemas.

The film, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, is Jayaram's highest-grossing release. Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Anoop Menon, Arya Salim, Saiju Kurup, and Senthil Krishna played key roles. The film was produced by Irshad M. Haasan and Midhun Manuel Thomas through their companies, Nerambokku and Manual Movie Makers.

