    Abraham Ozler: Malayalam crime thriller starring Jayaram starts streaming on THIS platform

    Abraham Ozler is presently available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada, with English subtitles.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 9:26 AM IST

    The Malayalam movie Abraham Ozler starring Jayaram started streaming on the OTT platform today. The movie is directed by Mithun Manuel. The movie started streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The movie was released in January 2024 and received huge responses from the audiences.

    Abraham Ozler is presently available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada, with English subtitles. Malayalam megastar Mammootty had a lengthy appearance in Abraham Ozler. This is an excellent opportunity for those who missed seeing the film in cinemas.

    Jayaram has made a spectacular return to Malayalam cinema with his recent film, "Abraham Ozler," which has done exceptionally well at the box office. Following its tremendous success in cinemas, many fans were looking forward to the film's digital release. With its intriguing tale and Jayaram's outstanding performance, spectators can now enjoy the story of "Abraham Ozler" from the comfort of their own homes.

    The film, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, is Jayaram's highest-grossing release. Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Anoop Menon, Arya Salim, Saiju Kurup, and Senthil Krishna played key roles. The film was produced by Irshad M. Haasan and Midhun Manuel Thomas through their companies, Nerambokku and Manual Movie Makers.
     

