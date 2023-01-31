Shah Rukh Khan finally opens up about 'Boycott Pathaan'; here's what he said

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was subjected to boycott calls after releasing the song Besharam Rang. Khan says, "This is Deepika Padukone, she is Amar. Main Shah Rukh Khan hoon, main Akbar hoon, yeh John hai, ye Anthony hai. And this is what makes cinema; Amar, Akbar, and Anthony."

Shah Rukh Khan appears to have responded to the boycott Pathaan calls days after the film's premiere. The actor was talking to the media on Monday (Jan 30) about the film's success when he claimed he wanted to convey a message to the public. He stated that while filmmakers produce both good and awful work, their sole goal is to amuse.

“Main ek baat bolna chahunga jo bahut important hai. We make films to spread happiness and joy. Hum se galtiyaan bhi hoti hai, achhayian bhi hai buraiyaan bhi hoti hai (we make mistakes, good or bad), but to be honest, our motive behind making films is quite clear. We want to spread happiness, love, kindness, and brotherhood, even if I play badly. None of us are bad, we are all playing characters to make you happy," Shah Rukh said.

“If we say things in the film, none of it is to hurt any sentiment or anybody. It is just entertainment. We love each other, and we joke with each other. Fun and entertainment should be left at that tabka. No need to take it seriously. This is Deepika Padukone, she is Amar. Main Shah Rukh Khan hoon, main Akbar hoon, yeh John hai, ye Anthony hail (I am Shah Rukh Khan, I am Akbar and this is John who is Anthony). And this is what makes cinema; Amar, Akbar, and Anthony. There are no differences that any of us have with anybody, any culture, or any aspect of life. We love you, that’s why we make a film," he added.

“Nothing is better than the love that we get for our films. We have to keep our culture, our old stories seeped into this country. We have to tell the story in modern ways, and when we tell those stories, there is no way we are deriding anybody," the actor concluded.

Following the release of the song Besharam Rang, Pathaan faced boycott calls. Protests erupted in a few places only days before the publication. Fortunately, the protests died down when Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged fringe elements not to boycott future film releases.

Pathaan crossed the massive Rs 500 crore mark in barely five days worldwide. Several records were also broken during the film's first weekend.