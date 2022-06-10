777 Charlie review: Rakshit Shetty's film touches audiences' hearts; call it an 'emotional roller coaster ride

Several netizens rushed to social media after seeing Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie to express their opinions and say the movie is a must-see.

In Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, the much-anticipated and anticipated film 777 Charlie starring Rakshit Shetty and a dog has finally arrived in theatres. The picture has lived up to all expectations, as evidenced by the wonderful reception it has received from the audience. Following their viewing of the film on the big screen, some netizens turned to social media to express their opinions, stating that it was a must-see.

While Charlie stole the show, Rakshit Shetty is getting a lot of praise for his work. Many admirers said the video was quite emotional, and others advised other viewers to bring something to wipe their tears when viewing it. It has also been dubbed a beautiful combination of emotions and charm with a great plot by internet users.

The principal character Dharma (played by Rakshit Shetty) is based on the Mahabharata figure Dharmayara, who enters paradise alone and is followed by a dog. He sees to it that the dog goes to paradise. Similarly, Dharma is taken to paradise by the dog in the film.

Rakshit is recognised for his experimentation in Kannada cinema, and with this film, he hopes to make his pan-India debut. The film's principal 'USP' is the narrative of a dog.

Reviews on Twitter for 777 Charlie will make you want to watch the movie in the theatres right away. "#777Charlie A heart-warming movie.. About the bond between a Man and his dog.. A journey of self-discovery..Fantastic acting by @rakshitshetty Especially the emotional climax.. #777Charlie dog deserves an award for acting," wrote trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Twitter.

"Such a heart touching movie!! #777Charlie #777CharlieIncinemas," tweeted a user. "It was extremely emotional, my eyes filled wid tears at some points. Beautifully portrayed the EMOTIONAL Bond b/w (dog emoji) & (man emoji) throughout d movie.BGM, Music songs was refreshing Loved it completely. A MUST WATCH Movie carries a good msg @777CharlieMovie #777Charlie #777charlieinCinemas," wrote another.

Check out some tweets below:

