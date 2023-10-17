69th National Film Awards: Ranbir Kapoor feels 'uneasy'? Actor goes away from wife Alia Bhatt - WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor got awkward and uneasy on the red carpet of the 69th National Awards ceremony in New Delhi. He joined his wife and actress Alia Bhatt at the ceremony. A specific video in which the actor is away from Alia Bhatt went VIRAL on X.

Ranbir Kapoor joined Alia Bhatt at the 69th National Awards ceremony on Tuesday, October 17, in New Delhi. Alia was presented the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and is sharing the award with Kriti Sanon. The couple made a joint appearance on the red carpet of the prestigious awards ceremony. However, Ranbir was also walking away from Alia when she was interviewed on the red carpet. In the broadcast by DD National on YouTube, Ranbir and Alia were standing together on the red carpet.

ALSO READ: Same Sex Marriage Verdict: Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others react to Supreme Court's decision; READ

Ranbir was wearing a black outfit. While Alia appeared to be wearing her wedding saree. The host brought them in the same frame for an interview. However, Ranbir was hesitant about sharing the spotlight with Alia. While he stood with her for a couple of moments, he slowly walked out of the frame so as to let the attention be on Alia. Watch the video below:

The National Award winners were announced in August. At the time, Alia shared a picture by recreating her Gangubai pose and wrote a moving note. "To Sanjay Sir. To the entire crew. To my family. To my team & last but most definitely not the least. To my audience. This national award is yours. Because without you ALL, none of this would be possible. seriously!!! I am SO grateful. I do not take moments like these lightly. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can. Love and light. Gangu (also known as alia) P.S. – Kriti. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi. It was such an honest and powerful performance. I cried and cried. So, well deserved. Shine on you star. The world is your oyster, @kritisanon."

ALSO READ: 69th National Film Awards: Karan Johar feels 'emotionally overwhelmed' with win of Shershaah