Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    69th National Film Awards: Ranbir Kapoor feels 'uneasy'? Actor goes away from wife Alia Bhatt - WATCH

    Ranbir Kapoor got awkward and uneasy on the red carpet of the 69th National Awards ceremony in New Delhi. He joined his wife and actress Alia Bhatt at the ceremony. A specific video in which the actor is away from Alia Bhatt went VIRAL on X.

    69th National Film Awards: Ranbir Kapoor feels 'uneasy'? Actor goes away from wife Alia Bhatt - WATCH vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor joined Alia Bhatt at the 69th National Awards ceremony on Tuesday, October 17, in New Delhi. Alia was presented the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and is sharing the award with Kriti Sanon. The couple made a joint appearance on the red carpet of the prestigious awards ceremony. However, Ranbir was also walking away from Alia when she was interviewed on the red carpet. In the broadcast by DD National on YouTube, Ranbir and Alia were standing together on the red carpet.

    ALSO READ: Same Sex Marriage Verdict: Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others react to Supreme Court's decision; READ

    Ranbir was wearing a black outfit. While Alia appeared to be wearing her wedding saree. The host brought them in the same frame for an interview. However, Ranbir was hesitant about sharing the spotlight with Alia. While he stood with her for a couple of moments, he slowly walked out of the frame so as to let the attention be on Alia. Watch the video below:

    The National Award winners were announced in August. At the time, Alia shared a picture by recreating her Gangubai pose and wrote a moving note. "To Sanjay Sir. To the entire crew. To my family. To my team & last but most definitely not the least. To my audience. This national award is yours. Because without you ALL, none of this would be possible. seriously!!! I am SO grateful. I do not take moments like these lightly. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can. Love and light. Gangu (also known as alia) P.S. – Kriti. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi. It was such an honest and powerful performance. I cried and cried. So, well deserved. Shine on you star. The world is your oyster, @kritisanon."

    ALSO READ: 69th National Film Awards: Karan Johar feels 'emotionally overwhelmed' with win of Shershaah

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 4:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    69th National Film Awards: Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' wins 5 awards, list here RKK

    69th National Film Awards: Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' wins 5 awards, list here

    Same Sex Marriage Verdict: Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others react to Supreme Court's decision; READ

    Same Sex Marriage Verdict: Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others react to Supreme Court's decision; READ

    National Film Awards 2023: Karan Johar feels 'emotionally overwhelmed' with win of Shershaah vma

    69th National Film Awards: Karan Johar feels 'emotionally overwhelmed' with win of Shershaah

    69th National Film Awards: Buchi Babu Sana terms Sukumar 'guru', thanks him as 'Uppena' wins Best Telugu Film

    69th National Film Awards: Buchi Babu Sana terms Sukumar 'guru', thanks him as 'Uppena' wins Best Telugu Film

    National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt wears her wedding saree for the 69th National Film Awards ceremony RKK

    69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt wears her wedding saree for the awards ceremony

    Recent Stories

    69th National Film Awards: Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' wins 5 awards, list here RKK

    69th National Film Awards: Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' wins 5 awards, list here

    Apple to introduce Pencil 3 with interchangeable magnetic tips soon Report gcw

    Apple to introduce Pencil 3 with interchangeable magnetic tips soon: Report

    Same Sex Marriage Verdict: Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others react to Supreme Court's decision; READ

    Same Sex Marriage Verdict: Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others react to Supreme Court's decision; READ

    Exclusive There was nothing new in the judgement' says Raza Hussain Zaidi of NAZ International ATG

    Exclusive: 'There was nothing new in the judgement' says Raza Hussain Zaidi of NAZ International

    cricket Shahid Afridi mourns sister's passing; Shares heartfelt announcement on social media osf

    Shahid Afridi mourns sister's passing; Shares heartfelt announcement on social media

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon