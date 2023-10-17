Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    69th National Film Awards: Best choreography to best action direction, 6 awards that 'RRR' won

    At the 69th National Film Awards, the Telugu film 'RRR' grabbed eyeballs as it took home six awards. 

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    The 69th National Film Awards ceremony, honoring the best that Indian cinema had to offer in the year 2021, was held on Tuesday at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The winners, whose names were announced earlier in September were honored by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The National Awards are running a year behind schedule because of pandemic-related delays. While the ceremony took place, the Telugu film 'RRR' grabbed eyeballs as it took home six awards. 

    Awards won by 'RRR'

    Best Popular Entertainment Film: Director SS Rajamouli, DVV Entertainments
    Best Playback Singer: Kalabhairava for the song 'Komuran Bheemudo'
    Best Action Direction – Stunts Choreographer: King Solomon
    Best Choreography: Prem Rakshit
    Best Music Director (Background Music): MM Keeravani
    Best Special Effects: V Srinivas Mohan

    SS Rajamouli on 'RRR' winning awards

    Film's director SS Rajamouli said on the red carpet of the 69th National Film Awards, "I am a filmmaker who makes films for the audience, and that is my first goal." Awards are really a bonus, but when your film receives six national awards, we are overjoyed." "We always remember the first day of our film's release," Rajamouli said, recalling a pleasant memory from the days when 'RRR' was released. There was a lot of tension and terror, but as the praise began to flow in...no one will ever forget the first few hours of freedom." 

    About 'RRR'

    S. S. Rajamouli directed the epic historical action drama 'RRR,' which he also co-wrote with V. Vijayendra Prasad. It was produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment. 

    The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It follows two fictional Indian rebels, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), as they resist the British Raj.

