69th National Film Awards 2023 Live Updates: Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun and more celebs arrive

3:16 PM IST
Allu Arjun's reaction to winning the National Award is priceless!
Allu Arjun's reaction to winning the National Award is priceless! In a chitchat with Doordarshan, he said, "This moment is beyond words. I'm truly humbled and honored."
3:11 PM IST
Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt talks about Sanjay Leela Bhansali
"Gratitude in my heart, Honored to receive my first National Award for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' and Special thanks to Sanjay Leela Bhansali." Alia Bhatt shared in an interaction with DD.
3:10 PM IST
Bhavin Rabri wins National Film Award for Chhello Show
Bhavin Rabri, who received the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for Chhello Show, joined director Pan Nalin at the ceremony.
3:08 PM IST
President arrives at the venue, IB Minister Anurag Thakur also present on stage
📡LIVE Now📡
69th #NationalFilmAwards Ceremony
📍Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi
69th #NationalFilmAwards Ceremony
📍Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi
Watch on #PIB's📺
Facebook: https://t.co/ykJcYlNrjj
YouTube: https://t.co/ZC4G4pB3I2 https://t.co/MUIAK6KagB
3:06 PM IST
Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi at the event
Pallavi Joshi of The Kashmir Files and director Vivek Agnihotri walked the red carpet together at the National Film Awards.
3:02 PM IST
Karan Johar talks about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Karan Johar talked about completing 25 years of his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as he walked the red carpet. The film won the National Award then. “25 years later, I am back here for the National Award. What more can I ask for,” he said.
3:01 PM IST
Allu Arjun: It's a double achievement for me
Pushpa star Allu Arjun walked the red carpet at the event. He said, “I am extremely happy as I am receiving this award. It's a double achievement for me personally.”
Recent snaps from National Film Awards
2:58 PM IST
Kriti Sanon in white saree
Kriti Sanon walked the red carpet in a white saree. She has won the Best Actor award for her film Mimi.
Kriti Sanon at the Vigyan Bhawan for National Film Awards.
2:55 PM IST
'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun, wife Sneha arrive in style for awaited ceremony
Allu Arjun is spotted and papped by the dedicated team of photogs outside Vidhyan Bhavan in Delhi in an all-white traditional attire he looked suave and dapper with his wife Sneha accompanying him, who looked gorgeous in a golden kurta pyjama white brown dupatta.
2:52 PM IST
RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli calls awards ‘a bonus’
“I am a filmmmaker who makes films for the audience. That's my first aim. Awards are like a bonus for me. But when it comes to awards at the National level, with 6 awards, I obviously feel very happy about it,” said SS Rajamouli on the red carpet.
2:51 PM IST
Alia Bhatt walks the red carpet with Ranbir Kapoor
Talking on the red carpet, Alia Bhatt said about her first National Film Award win, “My eyes are full of stars right now.”
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at National Film Awards. Congratulations Alia for The National Award.
2:48 PM IST
Here are all of the National Film Awards live updates
The prizes are being presented at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi by President Droupadi Murmu. Several recipients have flown in from Mumbai and other places to accept their trophies at the presentation, which is a star-studded occasion. Alia Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy, and Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta are among them.
Several films won big in the 69th National Film Awards this year. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, directed by R Madhavan, won Best Feature Film this year, and Allu Arjun is the first Telugu actor to win Best Actor. He received the prize for his role in the film Pushpa: The Rise. The Best Actress award is shared by Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon for Mimi.
MM Keeravani, an Oscar-winning music composer, also took up the Best Music Direction (Background Music) award for RRR. The record-breaking movie also received the prize for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Here are all of the National Film Awards live updates.
