69th National Film Awards 2023 Live Updates: Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun and more celebs arrive

The prizes are being presented at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi by President Droupadi Murmu. Several recipients have flown in from Mumbai and other places to accept their trophies at the presentation, which is a star-studded occasion. Alia Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy, and Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta are among them.

Several films won big in the 69th National Film Awards this year. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, directed by R Madhavan, won Best Feature Film this year, and Allu Arjun is the first Telugu actor to win Best Actor. He received the prize for his role in the film Pushpa: The Rise. The Best Actress award is shared by Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon for Mimi.

MM Keeravani, an Oscar-winning music composer, also took up the Best Music Direction (Background Music) award for RRR. The record-breaking movie also received the prize for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Here are all of the National Film Awards live updates.

