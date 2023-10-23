Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    12th Fail: Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals film's production time says, 'spent 4 years of my life'

    Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail,' a highly anticipated film, took years to craft, and the director shares insights into its creation. The film explores the UPSC exam journey. A compelling narrative set for a worldwide release on October 27.

    Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming movie, "12th Fail," is generating a lot of excitement. It stars Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar and is set to be released on October 27th. People have been eagerly looking forward to this film for various good reasons. The lead actors have been actively promoting it, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films recently shared insights into the film's production process. During a media event he stated, " I have written the film 12th Fail for 3 years, and I have spent four and a half years of my life on it. I started writing the film when I was 66 years old, and now I am 71 years old, so imagine how many years it has taken to make the movie. And it took so many years because that film is the story of your, mine, and everyone's lives. When you watch it, you will know why it took so many years. It is a very good film."

    As the release date of "12th Fail" draws near, the anticipation to watch the film is at its highest point among the public. Vidhu Vinod Chopra, a renowned filmmaker known for creating classic Indian films, has vouched for the quality and content of this movie. 

    "12th Fail" is based on a true story that highlights the challenges faced by countless students who aspire to clear the UPSC entrance exam. However, the film is not just about that one exam; it also encourages people not to lose hope when faced with failure and to start over. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages, and it's set to release worldwide on October 27th.

