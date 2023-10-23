Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Has Kartik Aaryan refused 'appearance' on Koffee With Karan Season 8? Know details

    According to the latest reports, Kartik Aaryan has refused to appear on Koffee With Karan 8 as he feels shy. But if recent reports are legitimate and correct, then the Gen Z bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan has most likely also signed a bollywood film with noted filmmaker Karan Johar.

    Karan Johar recently released the promo for real-life Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's episode of his chat show Koffee With Karan 8. The internet has since gone into a frenzy, gushing over the crackling chemistry and hot looks. Since Karan confirmed the reports of Deepika and Ranveer opening this season of the show, fans are waiting with bated breath for him to reveal the rest of his guest list. While it was stated and reported that Kartik Aaryan will also appear on the show, new reports claim otherwise.

    According to a leading Indian entertainment portal, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor has turned down the offer to appear on the chat show. The report quoted a source saying, "Kartik does not feel he is ready yet to face the no-holds-barred grilling of Karan. He is too shy and not ready for the bare-all experience. Of course, people will conclude that Kartik and Karan's patch-up in Toronto last month was a hoax. But this is not true. Kartik is not doing Koffee With Karan, but he is definitely doing a film with Karan, and the announcement will happen sooner than later." However, the actor has not reacted to any reports yet.

    The report also claims that while Alia Bhatt will be appearing on the show with sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, the original idea was for her and Ranbir to share the couch. However, the couple reasonably declined.

    Meanwhile, a leading entertainment news portal had exclusively reported that The Archies trio of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor will make their much-awaited and big debut on the much-talked-about chat show this season and will shoot for it in November. We also reported that Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan will also grace one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan together.

