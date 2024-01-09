Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Welcome' actor Mushtaq Khan on pay equity in Bollywood: 'Was paid less than Akshay Kumar's staff'

    Mushtaq Khan's portrayal of Ballu from 'Welcome' has become a fan favorite where he was the sidekick to Nana Patekar's character Don Uday Shetty.

    'Welcome' actor Mushtaq Khan on pay equity in Bollywood: 'Was paid less than Akshay Kumar's staff'
    Rishika Khanna
    Mushtaq Khan's iconic dialogue, "Meri ek taang nakli hai, mei Hockey ka bahut bada khiladi tha.." from the film 'Welcome' is still on many people's tongues. The actor has played significant roles in the Hindi film since the 1980s, leaving a lasting impression with his diverse performances. Over the years, he has played several legendary characters, capturing audiences with his acting abilities.

    Mushtaq Khan's role in 'Welcome'

    Among his many performances, his portrayal of Ballu from 'Welcome' has become a fan favorite. Mushtaq's role as Ballu, the sidekick to Nana Patekar's character Don Uday Shetty, became iconic. His persona acted as a sort of business card for Don Uday Shetty, and one specific dialogue delivered by Khan became widely recognized among the general public. Recently, the actor addressed the topic of pay equity in Bollywood. 

    Mushtaq Khan on pay equity

    Mushtaq addressed the subject of pay disparities in the film industry on a recent podcast. The legendary actor recounted a surprising incident, claiming that his paycheck for the film 'Welcome' may have been less than the wage of Akshay Kumar's staff. He shed light on a prevalent practice in the industry in which major stars are compensated handsomely but other actors frequently handle their bills, choosing for budget airfare and lodging provided by filmmakers.

    The 54-year-old actor emphasized a good development, stating that many filmmakers are attempting to close this gap. He mentioned his experiences on projects such as 'Stree 2' and 'The Railway Men', where he felt valued and cared for. The actor expressed gratitude for the respect shown by the production teams, adding that the new generation of production professionals and actors is actively contributing to constructive industry improvements.

