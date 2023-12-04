Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'The Archies': Here's what Suhana Khan complained to father Shah Rukh Khan about choreographer Ganesh Hegde

    Ganesh Hegde stated that Shah Rukh Khan attended a few sessions where Suhana Khan and her 'The Archies' co-stars practiced their skating moves and that's when she complained about him to her father. 

    'The Archies': Here's what Suhana Khan complained to father Shah Rukh Khan about choreographer Ganesh Hegde
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

    Suhana Khan is all set to make her film debut with the film 'The Archies'. The makers of the OTT film have already released its trailer and songs which got the audiences grooving. Many were drawn to Suhana Khan's easy skating prowess in the song 'Sunoh', the debut single from The Archies. Her dances in 'Va Va Voom' and 'Dhishoom Dhishoom' have also piqued the interest of the audience, who are eager to see her acting onscreen for the first time. 

    Ganesh Hegde choreographed both of the tunes and has previously collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan on films such as 'Don - The Chase Begins Again', 'Ra.One', and 'Happy New Year', among others.

    Shah Rukh Khan at 'The Archies' set

    Ganesh stated that Shah Rukh attended a few sessions where Suhana and her 'The Archies' co-stars practiced their skating moves. "He arrived at the practice hall while the actors were skating. "He gets very excited and happy when he sees something good, and that's exactly what happened," the choreographer explained. 

    Suhana's complaint to Shah Rukh Khan

    He also shared an incident saying that SRK came to him and said that Suhana had complained that he des not compliment her. "When we took a break, SRK came to me and told me that Suhana was saying that I don't compliment her," he remembers of the complaint Suhana made to her father. 'Ganesh has never complimented me, tujhe kya compliment karega?" SRK said to her.

    Ganesh was pleasantly astonished by Suhana's moves, and she got her wish to be praised by him by the end of the song shoot. "I told her that if I complimented her, she'd stop at one hundred percent, and I wanted her to go for 150 percent. After the song, I explained why I hadn't praised her earlier," he said. But in the end, he mentioned that she did a fantastic job, and hearing this, she was overjoyed.  

    About 'The Archies'

    'The Archies' is an upcoming Hindi-language teen musical comedy film which is directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Tiger Baby Productions. It portrays the fictional music band produced by and tied to Archie Comics. Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda appear in it. It will be available on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
